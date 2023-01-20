AMOP's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more

Ashok "AMOP" Meena is one of the fastest-growing YouTubers in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) scene. He is one of the few young people who took a chance on a career in mobile gaming content creation and succeeded.

AMOP is loved by fans across the country, and many of his gameplay videos have gone viral. His funny commentary, combined with his use of the Victor character, has earned him millions of views.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber AMOP that fans should be aware of

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for AMOP's BGMI ID can use this code - 55500312233 - or his IGN ÁMャbhaiャYT to find his profile. He has included special characters in his IGN to separate his ID from the fake ones. His in-game ID level is 60, and his Evo level is 57.

AMOP is currently the leader of a clan he created called Official AM. Fans wishing to play with him can send requests to join the clan. Those who successfully make it to the clan might even get a chance to play matches and be featured in his videos.

Seasonal stats and rank

Renowned YouTuber AMOP's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's concluded Cycle 3 Season 7 are amazing (Image via Krafton)

In the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India's Cycle 3 Season 7, AMOP successfully reached the Ace Master tier, accumulating 4836 points. He is yet to play any matches in the new season.

The gamer took part in 235 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he obtained chicken dinners in only 12 matchups (with a paltry win rate of 5.1%) and helped his team reach the top 10 in 105 matches.

AMOP managed to deal a total damage of 193983.9 with an average damage of 825.5. His F/D ratio was 4.67, as he outplayed 1097 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 12.8 (with 140 headshots). On average, the content creator survived 11.9 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the concluded Cycle 3 Season 7, AMOP's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 24 finishes, with 3208 damage dealt in the process.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, AMOP's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 1.52 million subscribers. He has uploaded 455 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay videos to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Ashok has earned $4.5k - $72.4k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 1.81 crore video views and 30k subscribers during the same period. These stats highlight his gargantuan rise as a gaming content creator.

Note: Many content creators regularly play Battlegrounds Mobile India and create content around it. However, BGMI was delisted from digital stores by the MeitY department of the Government of India on July 28, 2022. Hence, players hailing from India are urged not to download the game.

