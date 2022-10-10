Antaryami Gaming's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Rishabh "Antaryami" Verma rose through the ranks streaming PUBG Mobile. However, he cemented his position as a popular entertainer and a top gaming content creator with BGMI.

His stunning gameplay, coupled with his hilarious commentary, has lured a lot of viewers to his livestreams. Although he tries different mobile and PC games to gather a large audience, he frequently streams Battlegrounds Mobile India, where he also familiarizes his audience with various tips and tricks to get better at the game.

Details of popular BGMI YouTuber and content creator Antaryami Gaming

BGMI ID and IGN

Antaryami has a big fanbase of his own. These fans search for his in-game ID to send him friend requests and popularity gifts that help him rise through the popularity rankings. Antaryami's unique ID is 583147218.

Meanwhile, his IGN in Battlegrounds Mobile India is NADExAntaryami. "NADE" in his IGN stands for the clan he leads.

Seasonal stats and rank

Antaryami only plays classic matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India to create content. During the previous season, he had pushed his in-game rank to the Ace Dominator tier and missed out on the Conqueror tier by only a few points.

In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has already reached the Diamond I tier and is pushing to reach the Ace Dominator tier again. In the process, he has accumulated 3657 total seasonal points.

Snippet showing popular BGMI YouTuber Antaryami Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Antaryami has only played 22 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his teammates, he has emerged victorious in 5 of those matches and reached the top ten in 16 matches. Going by the stats of seasons gone by, he will be eyeing to improve these stats by the end of C3S7.

Antaryami has managed to deal a total of 18873.1 damage with an average damage of 857.9. Furthermore, he has maintained a great F/D ratio of 4.09 and has outclassed 90 enemies.

The YouTuber's insane fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 17.8. He also holds an average survival time of 15.5 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 12.8.

Antaryami's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is a staggering 8 finishes with 1749 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Antaryami's stats were considered at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Besides being the leader of the crowd-favorite clan, Nade, Antaryami possess a popular YouTube channel that posits amongst the most popular mobile gaming YouTubers in the country. The BGMI pro's YouTube channel currently has over 4.03M subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Rishabh Verma has earned between $2.5K - $39.9K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 30K new subscribers during this timeframe. These stats reflect Antaryami's staggering growth as a gaming content creator.

Note: Despite many admired content creators streaming BGMI on a regular basis, Indian mobile gamers are urged to abstain from playing the Battle Royale title as it is currently suspended by the Indian government.

