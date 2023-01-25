Arrow Gamer BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Arrow Gamer began making gaming videos with PUBG Mobile. However, he shot to prominence after the emergence of BGMI. He can be seen uploading videos along with funny commentary and emotes in the main lobby.

Although he is yet to reveal his face or even his name, the content creator has a massive fanbase in the Indian gaming community. Millions of views on his uploaded videos speak volumes about his popularity.

BGMI ID and IGN of popular BGMI player and YouTuber Arrow Gamer

Fans looking for Arrow Gamer's BGMI ID can use the code 5910700792 or his IGN, 1V4๛ArRoWī, to find his profile. The player's in-game ID level is 69, and he is currently posited in rank 58 of the popularity rankings. His fans can send him popularity gifts to help him rise through the rankings.

Arrow Gamer is the sole leader of the popular clan he created, 1V4๛ZOD. Fans who want to feature in the YouTuber's videos can send him a request to join his clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Arrow Gamer's stats in BGMI's new and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 are decent (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Arrow Gamer successfully reached the Platinum II-tier, accumulating 2284 points. Since he is playing regularly, the content creator might as well finish in the Ace Master or Ace Dominator tier.

The gamer took part in only 12 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he is yet to obtain a chicken dinner. In the meantime, he helped his team reach the top 10 in six matchups.

Arrow Gamer managed to deal a total damage of 9129.5 with an average damage of 760.8. He holds an F/D ratio of 3.58, as he outclassed 43 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are seen in his headshot percentage of 18.6 (with only eight headshots). On average, the pro player survived 7.9 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Arrow Gamer's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 13 finishes, with 1908 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Arrow Gamer's stats were considered at the time of writing. However, since the season is in its early days, these stats will change as it progresses.

YouTube earnings

Arrow Gamer's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 497k subscribers. The content creator has uploaded 449 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos to his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Arrow Gamer has earned between $1.2K and $18.4K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 46 lakh video views and 30k subscribers during the same period. These stats show how much the content creator has risen in popularity.

Note: Many YouTubers regularly play Battlegrounds Mobile India to churn content. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) removed the title from the digital stores on July 28, 2022. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should refrain from downloading or playing the game.

Poll : 0 votes