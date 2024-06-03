AWM vs AMR: Which is the best sniper rifle in BGMI?

Gamers are often on the fence about which is the best sniper rifle in BGMI, with the debate usually revolving around the AWM and AMR. The AWM, also known as the Arctic Warfare Magnum, has always been highly regarded for its ability to eliminate enemies with shattering blows. The Lynx AMR, on the other hand, is a fairly newer entry but is no pushover.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the best sniper rifle in BGMI.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best sniper rifle in BGMI: Should you go for the AWM or AMR?

The AWM (Image via Krafton)

There are many factors to keep in mind when voting for the best sniper rifle in BGMI:

Firing Rate

The AWM has a fire rate of 1.85/second. In the case of bolt action sniper rifles, what matters is the time in between shots. The AWM has a gap of 1.85 seconds between two shots.

The Lynx AMR, meanwhile, has a fire rate of 1.9/second. This means that it has an extra 0.05-second delay in between shots compared to the AWM.

So, if you want a faster second shot, the AWM is the better sniper rifle in BGMI. However, we cannot crown it as the best sniper rifle in BGMI based on one statistic. Hence, let us look at other factors.

Damage output

Bolt action sniper rifles are known for their skull-crushing damage output. Both the AWM and the Lynx AMR have astronomically high damage potential, but one gun is slightly more potent than the other.

The AWM has a base damage of 108 while the AMR stands a tad taller at 118. So, the higher damage of the AMR compensates for the lower fire rate, provided your aim is good.

Bullet velocity

The AWM used to hold the record for the fastest bullet velocity, sitting with 945 m/s on the counter. The Lynx silenced the crowd with a mindboggling bullet velocity of 1,100 m/s. This means that the AMR has the potential to shoot targets that are farther away due to lower bullet drop.

As far as bullet speed is concerned, the AMR is perhaps the best. If you want to take down enemies across the map, the Lync serves as the best sniper rifle in BGMI.

Availability across all the maps

Both guns can be obtained from Air Drop Supplies in all maps of BGMI. That said, this trait cannot be used to choose either as the best sniper rifle in BGMI.

Attachments

The AMR (Image via Krafton)

In shooter games, the fewer the attachments, the easier it becomes to use your gun. The AWM uses up to four attachments. These include the muzzle, scope, magazine, and stock. The Lynx AMR has only one attachment slot for the scope.

So, taking convenience into account, the AMR takes the crown in this regard.

Ammunition

Since these weapons are obtained from Air Drop Supplies, you will not find their ammunition available anywhere else on the map. Thus, bullet count becomes a major factor in determining the best sniper rifle in BGMI.

The AWM uses .300 Magnum rounds and comes with 25 bullets in the Air Drop. The AMR uses .50 ACP rounds and comes with 10 rounds. As a result, using the former makes more sense here.

Special Abilities

The Lynx is the only weapon in BGMI that has the unique ability to pierce armored vehicles and damage their occupants. This gives the Lynx leverage over the Magnum when contesting for the title of the best sniper rifle in BGMI.

However, it is important to note that hitting moving targets with a sniper rifle can be challenging in the game. This is especially true if you are playing on low-end devices that do not run the game at high FPS (Frames Per Second).

Choosing the best sniper rifle in BGMI

Ultimately, choosing the best sniper rifle in BGMI comes down to personal preference. You might favor the Magnum's larger bullet supply in the drops or the Lynx if you're good at landing your shots.

Based on our verdict, however, we crown the Lynx as the best sniper rifle in BGMI. With higher damage output, faster bullet velocity, and an impressive armor-piercing ability, this gun is superior to the Arctic Warfare Magnum.