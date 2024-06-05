Akm vs Groza: Which gun is better in BGMI?

The AKM and the Groza are both amazing weapons for close-range combat scenarios in BGMI. However, there is confusion among many players in the community regarding which gun between these two is better for winning 1v1 fights in close quarters. While both guns are very similar in terms of damage output, there are a few differences that make them unique.

This article will walk you through all the factors you need to keep in mind when choosing between the AKM and the Groza in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Is AKM better than Groza in BGMI?

AKM is a powerful gun (Image via Krafton)

There are a lot of factors that you need to consider when doing a head-on comparison between two weapons:

Firing Rate

Damage Output

Ammunition

Availability

Attachments

Let us compare the guns keeping these factors in mind:

Firing Rate

While using the AKM, there is a delay of 0.1 seconds between consecutive shots. For the Groza, it is 0.08 seconds. So the Groza is slightly faster than the Kalashnikov in this aspect.

Damage output

Both guns have a similar base damage stat of 48. Their initial bullet speed stats are also the same; both being 715. However, due to the Groza's faster fire rate, it does more damage over time.

Ammunition

Both the guns rely on 7.62mm ammunition to run in BGMI. Since you can find these rounds throughout all maps as random loot, this characteristic does not help you place one weapon over another.

Also read: Akm vs UMP45 vs DBS: Which is the best gun for close-range fights?

Availability

Groza is an Airdrop-only weapon (Image via Krafton)

The AKM is one of the most common spawns on any map of this game. You can find it at almost any looting location. The Groza, on the other hand, is an Airdrop-exclusive weapon.

This means that you would have to chase Airdrops to get this weapon. Airdrops are known to catch the attention of players all over the map. So, trying to get this weapon can spell disaster for you. So, the AKM takes the cake regarding ease of finding.

Attachments

Both these guns take three attachments -- a sight, a muzzle, and a magazine. The AKM lets you use a compensator as the muzzle which helps reduce recoil. With the Groza, you can only use a suppressor. This increases bullet spread to some extent.

As a result, the hip fire of the Groza is not reliable. The AKM is one of the best guns in terms of hip fire. Not only does the compensator control the bullet spread, but the slightly slower firing rate also helps you control your sprays better.

So, to wrap things up, we feel that the AKM is a better weapon to use. It is readily available, more reliable, and a potent weapon to use against enemies.

