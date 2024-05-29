BGMI Collections feature: Everything you need to know

BGMI Collections is a brand-new feature added to the game in the 3.2 update. Krafton finally brought something to the table that rewards you for your hard-earned money and the countless hours you have spent on this shooter. Thanks to this feature, you will get a lot of exciting rewards.
In this article, we will explain the BGMI Collections feature, including what it is and how to increase your levels quickly.
What is the BGMI Collections feature in the 3.2 update?
BGMI Collections is a rewarding mechanic that will give you returns based on the items in your BGMI inventory. The Collections feature has three things of interest:
- Level: This is where you collect rewards for increasing Collections levels
- Exhibition: This is a 5x5 grid where you can exhibit the stickers that you get as you climb through the Collections levels
- Treasury: This unique mechanic rewards you for getting finishes in Classic mode and Metro Royale. You can only collect rewards for the M416 and the AKM guns.
How to increase BGMI Collections level
Best tips
Use season rewards points to redeem items from the season shops. You will get Epic items from the shop. So, you will get three points at most for every item you purchase.
Use BP to purchase Soldier crates from the shop. It has Legendary and Epic items. So, you get free points from items in this crate. You can also use silver fragments to redeem items from the store. There is a mythic skin for the pan, so you can get a lot of points from this.
Also read: BGMI 3.2 update podcast: Popular esports players discuss new features
BGMI Collections point system explained
Every item in your inventory will contribute to your Collections' total points. Emotes and a few other things are exempted. Listed below are the points you will get for items of varying rarities:
- Maxed X-suit (Ultimate): 165 or 225 points depending on the final level of the X-suit
- Ultimate outfits (Gilt): 45 points
- Ultimate masks: 15 points
- Mythic outfits: 15 or 20 points
- Mythic headgear: Eight points
- Mythic eyewear: Eight points
- Mythic masks: Eight points
- Mythic Helmets: Eight points
- Mythic upgradeable guns (Level 8): 225 points
- Mythic upgradeable points (Level 7): 150 points
- Mythic guns: 30 points
- Mythic airdrop supercars: 135 points
- Mythic airdrop cars: 68 points
- Mythic non-airdrop supercars: 45 points
- Legendary outfits: Six points
- Legendary headgear: Five points
- Legendary eyewear: Five points
- Legendary masks: Five points
- Legendary helmets: Six points
- Legendary upgradeable guns: 23 points
- Legendary guns: Eight points
- Legendary cars: 12 points
- Legendary two-wheelers: Eight points
- Epic outfits: Three points
- Epic headgear: Two points
- Epic eyewear: Two points
- Epic masks: Two points
- Epic Helmets: Three points
- Epic cars: Five points
- Epic two-wheelers: Three points
Is BGMI Collections pay-to-win?
The answer is both yes and no. You can be a free-to-play soldier on the battlegrounds of India and earn rewards from the collection system. However, to get the good rewards, you must spend real money to purchase and unlock the premium skins.
