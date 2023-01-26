Ayush is Live's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Ayush "Ayush" Shukla is a well-known name in the BGMI gaming community. He started streaming at a young age and has achieved great success in the field. His popularity as a gamer has also led to his role as a content creator for Hydra Esports.

Despite his success as a vlogger, he remains dedicated to gaming. He regularly streams BGMI on his YouTube channel, drawing in thousands of viewers who tune in to watch his gameplay and learn more about the game.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Ayush is Live that fans should know

Fans looking for Ayush's BGMI ID can use the code 5286995927 or his IGN HYDRA | AyuSh, to find his profile. He regularly plays both Classic and Arena mode matches. His in-game ID level is 81, and his Evo Level is 65.

Ayush is a member of the popular esports clan Hydra Esports. Fans who want to feature in the YouTuber's livestreams can send him a request to join his clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Snippet showing Ayush is Live's stats in BGMI's C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Ayush successfully reached the Ace tier, accumulating 4424 points. Since he plays regularly, the content creator could easily make it to the Conqueror tier, which will place him among the best classic players in the country.

The gamer has already taken part in 122 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has also collected chicken dinners 15 times (with a win ratio of 12.3%). In the meantime, he has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 76 matchups.

Ayushhas managed to deal a total damage of 148672.1 with an average damage of 1218.6. He holds an F/D ratio of 6.58 after outclassing 803 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are evident in his headshot percentage of 19.9 (with 160 headshots). The pro player has survived for an average of 12.7 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Ayush's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 20 finishes, with 3373 damage dealt.

Note: Ayush's stats were recorded at the time of writing. However, since the season is still in its initial days, these stats are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Ayush's primary source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 319k subscribers. The content creator has uploaded 1176 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos along with daily vlogs to his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Ayush has earned between $173 and $2.8K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 6.9 lakh video views and 1.1k subscribers during the same period.

Note: Many Indian YouTubers still stream BGMI. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) suspended the title on July 28, 2022. Hence, Indian mobile players should refrain from downloading or playing the title.

Poll : 0 votes