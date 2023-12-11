Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Conqueror guide (December 2023)

For any player in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), becoming a Conqueror is the ultimate accomplishment. It exhibits their aptitude, tenacity, and strategic awareness. Many people never achieve their goals of reaching this stage since it is the hardest part of the game. To help you become a Conqueror player in BGMI and give you an advantage over your rivals, this article examines several useful strategies.

Tips to become a Conqueror player in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot optimization

Strategic landing is essential for a successful Conqueror push in BGMI. Choose a place that is not directly on the flight route, but is close to important loot locations. This allows you to prepare without fear of being attacked right away. Pochinki, Georgopol, and School are all popular options.

When you arrive, prioritize high-quality loot. Look for Level 3 helmets, vests, and backpacks, as well as an assault weapon. Early-game skirmishes can benefit greatly from effective loot management. Watch for the first safe zone on the map and plan your actions accordingly.

2) Smart rotations and positioning

Map awareness and strategic rotations are critical components of the path to Conqueror, so learn about vehicle spawns and how to use them strategically for efficient travel. Rotate early to reach the safe zone's center and avoid late-game gatekeeping.

Choose your battles carefully and keep solid positioning throughout firefights. Use cover wisely, and don't be afraid to disengage if the combat isn't going your way. Since Conquerors are recognized for their survival abilities, play with caution and strategy, and remember to keep an eye on the kill stream to stay alert to potential hazards in your area.

Positioning becomes considerably more important in the late game. Make use of natural cover and minimize unnecessary movements that could disclose your location. Make use of the environment, and consider utilizing smoke grenades to create distraction and confusion during confrontations.

3) Tactical decision-making and adaptability in BGMI

The Conqueror tier demands adaptability and excellent decision-making. Keep up with the latest weapon and item balancing changes and alter your strategy accordingly. Experiment with different weapon loadouts in training mode to see which one best fits your playstyle.

Effective communication is essential in squad matches, so devise a strategy and coordinate moves and attacks with your teammates. Share information about opponent locations and carefully organize your approach.

Keep an eye on the metagame and change your playstyle accordingly. Keep up to date on popular methods and be prepared to oppose them. Being versatile and adjusting to the changing dynamics of the game will set you apart on your Conqueror quest, whether it's aggressive push methods or a more passive survival approach.

In conclusion, becoming a Conqueror in BGMI requires a combination of strategic landing, smart rotations, and tactical decision-making.