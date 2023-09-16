Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide to avoid dying (September 2023)

Welcome to the ever-changing world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where strategy, skill, and survival all come together in the pursuit of victory. In our September 2023 guide, we'll provide you with crucial information to minimize premature deaths and boost your chances of victory in this adrenaline-pumping battle royale game.

These timeless survival principles will be useful as the game evolves. In this article, we will uncover the keys to survival in the BGMI battlefield, from prudent landing location selection to mastering communication and adaptation.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to avoid dying in BGMI (September 2023)

1) Select the right landing spot

In BGMI, landing safely is critical to your survival. Begin by researching the flight route and selecting a landing place that is not in the plane's straight line of flight. Popular areas can be busy, increasing your chances of meeting someone early in the game.

Choose spots with good loot and cover, such as small compounds or less frequented areas, to outfit yourself before engaging in combat. Prioritize landing close to the play zone to avoid rushing across the map and exposing yourself to danger.

2) Loot efficiently and prioritize

A successful BGMI match is built on effective looting. Priority should be given to obtaining vital things such as weapons, ammo, armor, and healing supplies. Despite the temptation to loot excessively, remain aware of your surroundings. Don't linger in one spot for too long, and keep an eye out for enemies.

Assess your loot quickly and decide if it's sufficient for a fight or whether you need to continue looting surrounding buildings. Reduce your inventory by getting rid of unneeded things to make way for essential supplies.

3) Positioning and map awareness

To avoid dying too soon, keep an eye on the map and your location on it. Listen for enemy footsteps and gunshots with headphones. Maintain constant awareness of the play zone and its movement. Stay as close to the center as possible to decrease the danger of being caught in the shrinking safe zone while in transit.

For improved posture, make use of natural cover, terrain, and structures. To stay hidden when the circle is tiny, try prone or crouch stances. Patience is essential. You must avoid unnecessary engagements and shoot only when you have an advantage.

4) Team communication and coordination

Communication and cooperation are essential when playing in a squad. To keep your team updated on enemy positions, loot finding, and your general strategy, use voice chat or in-game texts. For mutual support and to improve your chances of surviving battles, stick together as much as you can.

Put together a well-balanced loadout of close-range, mid-range, and long-range weapons among your team. To maintain a powerful combat force, coordinate your moves, cover each other, and be ready to revive comrades fast.

5) Adapt and learn from mistakes

BGMI is a dynamic game with new obstacles with each match. Adaptability is an important talent. Learn from your mistakes; when you die, give yourself some time to consider what went wrong and how you could have played differently.

Watch replays, research top players' strategies, and keep up with the game's meta changes. Continuously honing your skills such as shooting, recoil management, and decision-making will boost your chances of survival and success in BGMI.

Remember that practice makes perfect, so continue to hone your skills to become a formidable player on the BGMI battlegrounds.