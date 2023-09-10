Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for flanking enemies like pro players (September 2023)

Flanking is a crucial strategy in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that can offer you a huge advantage over your opponents. Professional players frequently employ flanking methods to catch opponents off guard, collect kills, and win matches. Following some of these methods will give you the edge to outwit and outmaneuver enemies, whether you're a lone player seeking solo glory or part of a squad vying for triumph.

This article will cover five crucial points to help you flank your adversaries like a pro in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to flank enemies like a pro in BGMI

1) Map knowledge and positioning

A thorough comprehension of the map is the first step toward successful flanking in BGMI. Understanding the landscape, major landmarks, and common player paths are critical. Keep an eye on the map as well as the safe zone. Pro players use this knowledge to predict where their opponents will be and plot flanks accordingly.

Positioning is also important in this battle royale game. Place yourself near cover, such as rocks, trees, or buildings, to assist you in staying hidden and avoid being discovered. Use height to create a clear vantage point for scouting and flanking when possible.

2) Silenced weapons and sneakiness

The element of surprise is your biggest advantage when flanking in BGMI. To reduce noise, use quiet weapons such as SMGs or suppressed assault rifles. This trick will prevent adversaries from locating you based on gunfire. Unless necessary, go quietly and avoid running.

Crouch or lie down as you approach your target to reduce visibility and make it more difficult for adversaries to identify your movement. Remember that your position can be revealed by your footsteps, so be cautious when approaching hostile teams.

3) Use smoke grenades and throwables

Smoke grenades and throwables are quite useful for flanking in BGMI. Smoke can cloud your opponents' vision, allowing you to advance unobserved. Use smoke to create a distraction or a barrier between yourself and your adversaries, allowing you to adjust positions.

Stun and frag grenades can also be used to confuse and harm opponents, making them easier targets. Toss these throwables wisely to interrupt your enemies' intentions and generate flanking opportunities.

4) Communication and teamwork

Flanking is mostly a team move, notably in squad matches in BGMI. It is critical to communicate effectively with your teammates. Inform your comrades of your flanking intentions and coordinate your movements. Your team can offer cover fire or attack the adversary head-on while you flank, improving your chances of victory.

Maintain situational awareness in solo matches by listening to adjacent battles. Take advantage of distracted opponents and strike when they are distracted by fights around them.

5) Adaptability and patience

Flanking necessitates flexibility and patience. Prepare to adjust your plans if the situation requires it. If your first flank is compromised, don't be afraid to retreat and review the situation. Patience is essential; wait until your foes are defenseless before striking.

Keep an eye on the kill feed and the amount of players remaining in the game. Flanking becomes riskier in the late game as players become more cautious and attentive. Consider your current position and whether flanking is the best option.

You can improve your gaming and raise your chances of victory in BGMI matches by following these five essential points and practicing your flanking methods.