Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for killing enemies like a pro player (September 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has grown greatly over the years, requiring players to adapt and improve their skills to remain competitive. Becoming a pro and excelling at killing opponents is one of the players' biggest desires in this battle royale game.

This guide will help you develop your skills and soar to the top of the BGMI leaderboard, whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, covering everything from weapon mastery to map knowledge and mental resilience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to kill enemies like a pro player in BGMI

1) Master your weaponry

Pro BGMI players realize the importance of mastering their firearms to win gunfights. Keep the following weapon-related tips in mind:

Recoil control: Each firearm has a distinct recoil pattern. Spend some time in training mode to learn how to successfully control recoil. To counter-recoil, practice burst-firing and dragging your crosshair down.

Attachment awareness: Attachments have a substantial impact on weapon performance. To increase your accuracy and stability, prioritize attachments like compensators, vertical foregrips, and extended magazines.

Weapon preference: Select a weapon combination that matches your playstyle. Combining an assault rifle with a good sniper or SMG can provide you with flexibility in a variety of situations.

2) Map awareness and positioning

Pro players have superior map awareness and placement abilities in BGMI. To kill foes like an expert, follow these steps:

Study the map: Learn the geography, loot areas, and hot drop locations by studying the map. Knowing where players are expected to land and rotate can provide you with a strategic advantage.

Cover and height: Always make use of cover and height. The high ground gives you more visibility and protection, while the cover keeps you safe from being shot.

Sound cues: Listen for footsteps, gunfire, and vehicle noises. Use headphones to locate enemies and respond accordingly.

3) Effective communication

When playing BGMI in squads or duos, communication is essential. Follow these steps to ensure effective team communication:

Use voice chat: Use in-game voice chat or external communication programs like Discord to coordinate with your teammates. Call out opponent positions, share loot, and devise strategies.

Give clear callouts: Keep your callouts brief and to the point. To properly determine opponent locations, use direction (north, south, etc.), distance, and landmarks.

4) Movement and dodging

Pro players are skilled at moving in unpredictable patterns and dodging opponent shots in BGMI. Improve your movement and evade abilities by doing the following:

Strafing: When fighting, strafe left and right to make yourself a tough target. Combine strafing with crouching to increase the unpredictability of your movements.

Prone and jump: When in open areas, use prone and jumping movements to avoid bullets. In tough confrontations, these fast actions can save your life.

Zigzag running: When running in open areas, moving in a zigzag makes it more difficult for snipers and distant foes to hit you.

5) Mental toughness

Even in high-pressure situations, professional players keep a calm and focused mindset. To kill your adversaries like an expert, follow these steps:

Remain calm: Avoid panicking when under attack. Take a deep breath and consider your next move logically.

Learn from mistakes: Every death is a chance to grow. Analyze your errors, whether they were poor placement, missed shots, or misjudged situations, and learn from them ahead of the next game.

Adaptability: Be open to changing events and opposing strategies. What works in one game may not work in the next.

You can become a formidable player in the realm of BGMI with devotion and practice.