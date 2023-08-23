Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for kills (August 2023)

Getting more kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a coveted achievement that players look to achieve even after so many years. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, understanding how to secure kills is critical for rising the ranks and claiming victory. However, achieving success in eliminating opponents requires dedication and persistence.

To overcome this challenge, we have compiled three crucial aspects that can significantly increase your kill count in BGMI. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to get more kills in BGMI

1) Landing spot strategy

Your landing place approach is the first stage towards gaining kills in BGMI. The location of your landing can significantly impact your early-game kill total. Choose popular drop points, such as Pochinki, School, or Bootcamp, as these regions see a lot of player activity. Engaging opponents early on allows you to secure kills before they gear up. However, remember that these are also high-risk regions; you must act quickly to obtain weapons and equipment to defend yourself.

If you prefer a more controlled approach, consider landing in more remote regions such as Gatka, Shelter, or Ruins. While fewer opponents may exist, you'll have more time to loot and prepare before any potential clashes. As the game proceeds, you can move to the center of the map and battle with opponents who are also rotating in, improving your chances of obtaining kills.

2) Weapon mastery and loadout

Mastering the weapons in BGMI and curating a successful loadout is critical to increasing your kill count. While switching weapons is enticing, focusing on and being adept with a few can considerably improve your performance. To tackle varied scenarios, go for a mix of long-range and close-quarters weapons. Consider guns like the M416, SCAR-L, or DMRs like the Mini 14 for long-range confrontations. Outfit them with scopes such as the 4x or 6x for accurate shots. Shotguns like the S12K and SMGs like the UMP45 can be lethal in close-quarters battle.

Additionally, keep an eye out for attachments that improve weapon performance. Attachments such as more extended magazines, compensators, and vertical grips can improve your accuracy and rate of fire dramatically. Prioritize equipping Level 2 or 3 helmets and vests to enhance combat survivability.

3) Engagement and positioning

Engaging adversaries with precise posture is critical for securing kills in BGMI while avoiding excessive risk. Use the environment to your advantage, such as shelter and elevation, to keep a good position in combat. If you have the element of surprise, use headshots to eliminate them quickly. If they find you first, try to make yourself a difficult target. Listen for footsteps and other aural indications to estimate adversary movements and placements.

Additionally, stay aware of the circle's movement and position yourself towards its edge to avoid becoming trapped in the diminishing play zone. This technique may force opponents to move towards you, giving you a positional advantage.

By learning these skills, you can gain a competitive edge over your opponents and obtain more finishes in BGMI.