Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Guide to outsmart your opponent (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a highly competitive and popular battle royale game, requiring players to continually plot and adapt. To excel in this fast-paced environment, you must combine acute shooting abilities with astute strategies.

One of the main aspects of this game is to outsmart your opponents and get your hands on that coveted chicken dinner. However, that is easier said than done; you must possess definitive skills to outlast your opponent.

This article gives three crucial elements that can help you outwit your opponents in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to outsmart your opponent in BGMI

1) Map awareness and strategic positioning

Maintaining a high level of map awareness and exploiting strategic locations to your advantage is one of the essential factors in conquering BGMI. Consider the following as you parachute onto the map:

Quiet landing vs. hot drop

Choose your drop-off site carefully. Hot drops, popular landing sites with plenty of loot, can result in both early encounters and heated competition. Quieter regions provide a safer start but may have fewer resources. Adapt your approach based on your playstyle and the strategy of your group.

Zone prediction

Familiarise yourself with the map's layout and learn to estimate the location of the safe zone. This knowledge will assist you in anticipating adversary moves and tactically positioning yourself. Use vehicles when it is vital to go long distances rapidly and acquire a positional advantage.

Advantage of high ground

Aim for high-ground locations whenever possible. Elevated terrain improves sight, allowing you to notice opponents and organize your attacks more effectively. It also serves as cover and makes you a more difficult target to hit.

Cover usage

Learn how to use cover efficiently. Always plan an escape route and avoid becoming stuck in wide spaces. Trees, rocks, houses, and other natural features can protect you from hostile fire while also providing opportunities for surprise.

2) Weapon proficiency and loadout optimization

Your choice of weapons and equipment in BGMI can have a big impact on your battle performance. Here are a few things you need to consider:

Weapon synergy

Choose weapons that work well together. A mix of long-range and close-quarters choices is recommended. For example, Combining a sniper rifle with an assault rifle can provide versatility in various situations.

Attachments are important

Attachments can transform a mediocre weapon into a formidable one. Find attachments such as scopes, grips, and extended magazines first to improve your accuracy, recoil control, and magazine capacity.

Health and utility supplies

Don't overlook essentials such as first aid kits, energy drinks, and explosives. These can influence battle outcomes and offer you an advantage over your opponents in BGMI.

3) Communication and team coordination

The most common mode in BGMI is the Squad TPP Ranked Classic, in which strong team communication and collaboration are critical to success. Use the following suggestions to improve team dynamics:

Unambiguous communication

To express critical information quickly and clearly, use voice chat or in-game instructions. To ensure that everyone is on the same page, call out enemy positions, exchange loot, and coordinate plans.

Revive and cover

Prioritize reviving downed teammates whenever possible in squad battles. During revives and heal-ups, use smoke grenades to provide visual cover, preventing opponents from simply picking out vulnerable teammates.

Coordinated movements

Maintain formation and avoid spreading out too much as you move over the map. This keeps your team members from being caught by surprise and isolated by opposing squads in BGMI.