Battlegrounds Mobile India latest version APK download process and link

Battlegrounds Mobile India has stayed one of the top games in the Indian community since its introduction last year. Over time, the battle royale title has been updated with various features to keep it fresh and keep the players engaged.

The most recent patch, i.e., the BGMI 2.0 update, was released in May and led to the arrival of the official Livik map, updated cheer park, and more. Android users yet to download or update it can utilize the Google Play Store to avail of the latest version on their devices.

Downloading latest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version on Androids

The following are simple actions that gamers can perform to update to the newest version of BGMI:

Step 1: The first step is to launch the Google Play Store application on their respective mobiles.

Step 2: Subsequently, readers have to search for “Battlegrounds Mobile India” or “BGMI” using the search bar.

Step 3: Numerous results will be available on their screen, and they must choose the relevant one.

Step 4: Finally, individuals can hit the “Download” option to start the procedure. There will be an “Update” button if an existing game is already available.

The size of the update is 371 MB if there is an existing version available (Image via Google Play Store)

Note: The download size for BGMI on Google Play is 860 MB, while the 2.0 update will be 371 MB if users already have an older edition on their devices. As a result, they will need to ensure that they have enough storage capacity.

Step 5: As soon as the download is complete, gamers may open the application and sign in to enjoy the new features.

The overall download time may vary depending on their internet speed. It is recommended to proceed with the download on a stable Wi-Fi connection since additional in-game packs will also need to be acquired.

Features of Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 update

Below are a few crucial features introduced with the 2.0 edition of the battle royale title:

Livik official launch

The Livik map was officially launched with the latest update, and numerous changes were made to enhance the overall player experience. The developers have essentially incorporated a new UTV vehicle alongside tons of other content like ziplines, making it easier to travel across the map.

Cheer Park – Football minigame

Cheer Park has seen the addition of a football minigame as one of its attractions. To win, users must score by putting the ball within the goalpost. They will have a wonderful time in the company of their friends while participating in this activity.

Shotgun rebalancing

Weapons are an essential part of the game, and the developers altered the performance of a few shotguns in the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 update. This adjustment has made their in-game usage feel more balanced and improved.

Readers can click here to find the detailed patch notes.

