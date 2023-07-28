Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has always pushed the limits of each gamer before they could get the alluring chicken dinner in the game. Players need to keep quite a few basics in mind to perform well in each of these battle royale matches in BGMI. However, it takes a lot more than that to become an actual pro and dominate your opponents for the win.

Every beginner knows how important it is to manage their backpacks and throw grenades properly to perform better. However, today's article will concentrate on some of the must-have skills that will get you the elusive win in these matches.

Tracking zone rotation and four other must-have skills to become a pro in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Try to track the zone rotation and stay within the safe-zone

Pro players do not perform extraordinary tasks. They carry out the basics consistently and do them extraordinarily well. The Battlegrounds Mobile India players know they need to stay in the safe zone and put up a fight before they get eliminated from the game. However, if a player can track the zone movement properly, they will automatically stay a step ahead of the other players in the terrain.

Therefore, keep tracking the zone movement in the game and stay within the safe zone to avoid getting pinned down by the enemies.

2) Take a passive approach

Wait with your passive gameplay and let the enemies come in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Aggressive gamers may get more kills, but passive gamers survive longer in the game. Choose the in-game objective wisely, and if it is getting more wins, try to take a passive approach to your gameplay. One cannot win all the battles when trying to win the war.

That said, do not abandon aggressive gameplay altogether. Because there will be some intense close-combat confrontations in which aggressive gameplay will be the player's only feasible option in BGMI.

3) Choose the right guns

BGMI has various weapons to choose from, and every gamer has their favorite gun combo. While you should not change the gun combination you are most comfortable with, choosing the right guns for different-range fights will pave your path to victory.

Shotguns are the best for close-range fights, but due to their low range, they are not very effective in mid-range fights. On the other hand, sniper guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India are great for campers but not the very best choice of weapons when enemies have cornered the player in their camping sites. So, choose the right guns.

4) Learn to use throwables

Many beginners neglect the importance of throwables in BGMI. Knowing how to properly nade an enemy or put up a smoke cover to save one’s teammate can become very crucial in the mid- and late-game of BGMI. Molotovs and grenades are very useful weapons while rushing into an enemy campsite.

Once you have cornered the enemy, throw nades and molotovs at their campsites, and you can finish off squads without firing even a round of bullets.

5) Try to get hold of higher grounds during gunfights

Always position yourself on high ground in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

This will not be very easy for players; however, having a stronghold on the higher ground in gunfights will always be advantageous. With a higher position and a good cover, BGMI players can get a clearer view of the whole terrain, plan their next moves depending on enemy movements, and more.

Squads can try to position themselves in squad houses, apartment buildings, small hills in the woods, and more. These places can help them spot and finish off enemies quickly without them knowing what hit them.

These are some of the best tips for BGMI players to grab more wins in the game. Once you implement these must-have skills in their gameplay, your squad can become very tough to beat.