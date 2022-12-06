Beast Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

BGMI, despite its sudden ban in India, was able to carry forward the legacy of PUBG Mobile. Other than garnering massive numbers, both titles also helped form a gaming community that saw the rise of individuals like Scout, Jonathan, Mortal, Dynamo, Ghatak, Alpha Clasher, and many others.

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb is another BGMI streamer who started his YouTube career with PUBG Mobile. After the Tencent Games-backed BR shooter got banned in India, Kharb persisted with it until Battlegrounds Mobile India launched. As of this writing, Beast Gaming has 788K subscribers.

Beast Gaming: BGMI UID, IGN, YouTube income, in-game stats, and more

Character ID (or UID) is a unique identification that Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile grant to players after their first login. A UID is helpful if players desire to search for another user's in-game account and stats. However, one can also use the in-game name to navigate someone's BGMI account.

Beast Gaming's clan in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb's character ID is 534339041, while his current in-game name is 1nDiAnīBeAst. Apart from IGN and UID, Beast is also the co-leader of Battlegrounds Mobile India clan KalAanaKal, which has over 54 members as of this writing.

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb's F/D ratio, number of Chicken Dinners, tier, and more in the current season

Current season stats for Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

MeitY removed Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Play Store and the App Store in July 2022. However, many players have continued to play the Indian PUBG Mobile variant. Still, the game did not receive any updates, while the in-game rank season C3S7 got renewed twice.

The current season, i.e., Cycle 3 Season 7, is expected to last till January, after it received an extension and rank reset in November 2022. Beast Gaming, like many other players, has continued to play consistently. He has played 76 matches and won 13 while remaining a part of the Top 10 in 62 games.

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb's tier in the current Battlegrounds Mobile India season (Image via Krafton)

The popular YouTube has scored 483 finishes, at an astonishing 6.36 F/D ratio. As such, his stats have received a remarkable 87.7 (SS) rating. Beast Gaming's tier in the current season is Ace, alongside a Season Rank of 79871 and a Season Rating of 6285.

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb's estimated YouTube income

Lovish "Beast Gaming" Kharb's YouTube channels and earnings (Image via Google)

As mentioned, Lovish Kharb has consistently produced content on his primary channel, Beast Gaming. Interestingly, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has not impacted the consistency as Kharb has been streaming on a regular basis.

According to the well-known American social media analytics website Social Blade, Beast Gaming's estimated income from YouTube in the past 30 days lies between $129 - $2.1K. However, the YouTube channel has also seen a dip in his views during the same period.

Besides Beast Gaming, Lovish Kharb, has another channel named BeastOP, which has 43.3K subscribers.

