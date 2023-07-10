Best BGMI anime names (July 2023)

As players enter the virtual world of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), their IGN (In-Game Name) or character name is an important feature that provides a touch of customization and uniqueness to their gaming experience. Many players are inspired by the enthralling world of anime, infusing their IGNs with the charm and charisma of their favorite characters.
In this article, we look at a list of anime character names that you can choose from to reflect your virtual personality in BGMI.
Collection of anime names in BGMI
From brave warriors to enigmatic sorcerers and everything in between, this list should pique your interest, inspiring you to choose a memorable in-game name that shows off your style, attitude, and love of anime.
Below is a comprehensive list of anime names that you can use in BGMI:
- Akira
- Haruka
- Hiroshi
- Yuki
- Aiko
- Tatsuya
- Ayumi
- Riku
- Sakura
- Kenji
- Emi
- Kazuki
- Hana
- Satoshi
- Mai
- Ryu
- Yui
- Kaito
- Misaki
- Daichi
- Natsumi
- Takumi
- Yuna
- Ren
- Asuka
- Takeru
- Saki
- Yuji
- Kaori
- Ryo
- Megumi
- Shota
- Ayame
- Shinji
- Nana
- Yuta
- Mio
- Haru
- Noriko
- Ryota
- Rina
- Shiro
- Yumiko
- Taro
- Reina
- Kota
- Yuri
- Kazuya
- Hikari
- Jun
- Ayaka
- Ryoji
- Ayano
- Keisuke
- Sora
- Masato
- Yoko
- Hiro
- Misa
- Koji
- Mari
- Shin
- Kaede
- Takashi
- Aya
- Tetsuya
- Nanami
- Haruki
- Yumi
- Masaki
- Haruna
- Yukihiro
- Rina
- Shun
- Manami
- Hiroto
- Rika
- Kento
- Ayane
- Kazuhiro
- Hitomi
- Kota
- Nami
- Kenta
- Mana
- Shogo
- Satsuki
- Yuichi
- Miyuki
- Shu
- Sayaka
- Yuto
- Maki
- Takahiro
- Chika
- Hideki
- Yuka
- Daiki
- Yuriko
- Kazuki
- Akemi
- Renji
- Nanami
- Haruto
- Aoi
- Kazuhiko
- Koharu
- Keita
- Risa
- Soichiro
- Kaoru
- Masashi
- Rei
- Hayato
- Nanako
- Shingo
- Kana
- Ryuji
- Hina
- Makoto
- Eri
- Issei
- Miku
- Daigo
- Erika
- Yuuki
- Natsuki
- Hirofumi
- Tomoko
- Takuya
- Ayako
- Kazuo
- Sayuri
- Junichi
- Miho
- Yuusuke
- Tomoe
- Yosuke
- Megumi
- Toshihiro
- Reiko
- Shunsuke
- Akari
- Tsubasa
- Asami
- Tadashi
- Fumiko
- Hiroko
- Takeshi
- Ritsuko
How to change a name in BGMI?
Follow these steps to change your name in BGMI:
Step 1: Log in to your account by opening BGMI on your smartphone.
Step 2: Go to the bottom right corner of the main menu pane.
Step 3: Select the "Inventory" tab from the main menu.
Step 4: If you have a "Rename Card" item in your inventory, click on it to activate it.
Step 5: A pop-up window will display once you activate the Rename Card, prompting you to input your new name.
Step 6: Enter the desired new name, ensuring it complies with the game's requirements and limits.
Step 7: After you've entered your new name, click the "OK" or "Confirm" button to complete the name change.
Note that if you do not already have a Rename Card, you must get one before you can modify your name. You can find one through various sources, including events, achievements, and purchasing it from the in-game store.