Best BGMI anime names (July 2023)

As players enter the virtual world of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), their IGN (In-Game Name) or character name is an important feature that provides a touch of customization and uniqueness to their gaming experience. Many players are inspired by the enthralling world of anime, infusing their IGNs with the charm and charisma of their favorite characters.

In this article, we look at a list of anime character names that you can choose from to reflect your virtual personality in BGMI.

Collection of anime names in BGMI

From brave warriors to enigmatic sorcerers and everything in between, this list should pique your interest, inspiring you to choose a memorable in-game name that shows off your style, attitude, and love of anime.

Below is a comprehensive list of anime names that you can use in BGMI:

Akira

Haruka

Hiroshi

Yuki

Aiko

Tatsuya

Ayumi

Riku

Sakura

Kenji

Emi

Kazuki

Hana

Satoshi

Mai

Ryu

Yui

Kaito

Misaki

Daichi

Natsumi

Takumi

Yuna

Ren

Asuka

Takeru

Saki

Yuji

Kaori

Ryo

Megumi

Shota

Ayame

Shinji

Nana

Yuta

Mio

Haru

Noriko

Ryota

Rina

Shiro

Yumiko

Taro

Reina

Kota

Yuri

Kazuya

Hikari

Jun

Ayaka

Ryoji

Ayano

Keisuke

Sora

Masato

Yoko

Hiro

Misa

Koji

Mari

Shin

Kaede

Takashi

Aya

Tetsuya

Nanami

Haruki

Yumi

Masaki

Haruna

Yukihiro

Rina

Shun

Manami

Hiroto

Rika

Kento

Ayane

Kazuhiro

Hitomi

Kota

Nami

Kenta

Mana

Shogo

Satsuki

Yuichi

Miyuki

Shu

Sayaka

Yuto

Maki

Takahiro

Chika

Hideki

Yuka

Daiki

Yuriko

Kazuki

Akemi

Renji

Nanami

Haruto

Aoi

Kazuhiko

Koharu

Keita

Risa

Soichiro

Kaoru

Masashi

Rei

Hayato

Nanako

Shingo

Kana

Ryuji

Hina

Makoto

Eri

Issei

Miku

Daigo

Erika

Yuuki

Natsuki

Hirofumi

Tomoko

Takuya

Ayako

Kazuo

Sayuri

Junichi

Miho

Yuusuke

Tomoe

Yosuke

Megumi

Toshihiro

Reiko

Shunsuke

Akari

Tsubasa

Asami

Tadashi

Fumiko

Hiroko

Takeshi

Ritsuko

How to change a name in BGMI?

Follow these steps to change your name in BGMI:

Step 1: Log in to your account by opening BGMI on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the bottom right corner of the main menu pane.

Step 3: Select the "Inventory" tab from the main menu.

Step 4: If you have a "Rename Card" item in your inventory, click on it to activate it.

Step 5: A pop-up window will display once you activate the Rename Card, prompting you to input your new name.

Step 6: Enter the desired new name, ensuring it complies with the game's requirements and limits.

Step 7: After you've entered your new name, click the "OK" or "Confirm" button to complete the name change.

Note that if you do not already have a Rename Card, you must get one before you can modify your name. You can find one through various sources, including events, achievements, and purchasing it from the in-game store.

