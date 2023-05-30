How to change name in BGMI after unban?

BGMI stands as one of the popular battle royale games in India. After being banned for ten months, the title has returned and is now available in the country for a three-month trial period. Players can download it, fight with players, and grab that "Chicken Dinner." Along with thrilling action, the game offers various features, including the ability to customize one's in-game name, avatar, and profile picture.

BGMI players can change their in-game names to any cool ones they desire. The game allows them to include different symbols and numbers with letters in their names. That said, the article provides a detailed step on how players can obtain the Rename Card and successfully change their avatar's name in BGMI.

Use Rename Card and Change name in BGMI

You can change your nickname in BGMI using Rename Card. While starting as a new player, the game offers to create a username and avatar. You must possess a Rename Card to change the nickname after that.

Here are the steps to change the name using a card in this battle royale game.

Launch BGMI on your phones.

Look at the bottom right corner of the lobby screen to find the Inventory button.

button. Tapping on it opens a menu with a list of buttons with icons.

Tap on the Crate icon located at the bottom of the list.

icon located at the bottom of the list. You can see tickets, scrap, and other items, including Rename Card .

. Select Rename Card . You can see card details in the middle of the screen.

. You can see card details in the middle of the screen. Once selected, tap the Use button at the bottom of the details screen.

button at the bottom of the details screen. A new dialog box appears, providing the space to enter the name.

Enter your desired cool name and tap Ok.

After tapping the Ok button, your in-game name changes. You can look at the top left corner of the lobby screen to check out the new name. You can now use that and aim to win the next match. It is important to note that you can change the name only once daily. You must wait a day to do it again with the Rename Card.

Using the unique item is the only way to change the player's name. Luckily, there are various ways to obtain the card. You can acquire it for free by leveling up your game's ID.

You must reach level 10 by playing a few matches. Upon reaching the same, the game grants the card as a free reward, which can be claimed from the Missions tab.

You can also obtain the card by participating in BGMI events. The title offers various occasions granting in-game resources as a free reward. Alternatively, you can also purchase the card from the in-game shop.

Firstly, you must tap the Shop icon at the top right corner of the lobby screen. This opens up a window with various sections such as Featured, Redeem, Outfits, Weapons, and more. Select the Treasures icon to view the list of items available for purchase.

You must search for the card with "ID" written on it. Purchase it with UC, which is the in-game currency. The Rename Card costs 180 UC in the shop. Currently, you can enjoy the new map, Nusa, and participate in the ongoing event for free rewards in BGMI.

