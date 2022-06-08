Best BGMI graphics and sensitivity settings for smooth gameplay and more kills (June 2022)

BGMI has risen through the ranks and emerged as one of the biggest games in the Indian market. Millions of users across India play the Battle Royale title on a daily basis, making it a tremendous success.
An increase in the number of players has resulted in improved match lobbies. Hence, newer players must fix graphics and sensitivity settings, which will help them compete with players who have better skillsets. This will also help them get more kills and improve their F/D ratio.
How can BGMI players tweak different sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay?
1) Camera Sensitivity
The ideal Camera Sensitivity settings enable players to use the in-game eye button and take a 360-degree look at their sorroundings. Along with ADS, the Camera Sensitivity settings are listed under the On-Screen Sensitivity option.
Here is a look at the ideal Camera Sensitivity settings for more kills:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
- 8x Scope: 16-22 percent
2) ADS Sensitivity
Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity works in tandem with other sensitivity settings. Having an ideal ADS Sensitivity setting helps players control gun recoil while spraying down opponents. Experienced players generally have higher Gyroscope Sensitivity and lower ADS Sensitivity.
Here is how BGMI players can tweak the different ADS Sensitivity options:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
- 8x Scope: 24-28 percent
3) Gyroscope Sensitivity
Most smartphones nowadays have an incorporated gyroscope functionality. This feature helps players adjust their aim by tilting their device. It has been noted that players using gyroscopes have better control of their sprays, as compared to others.
Here is how Battlegrounds Mobile India users can set up Gyroscope Sensitivity settings:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
- 8x Scope: 84-88 percent
Best graphics settings that BGMI players can adopt to get a better Battle Royale experience
BGMI offers its players a variety of graphics settings. They can change these settings according to their preference to get more kills and a smooth gameplay experience. However, low-end device users should ideally choose low graphics settings to derive the best experience.
Here is a look at the ideal graphics settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India:
- Graphics: So Smooth (for low-end device users), Smooth
- Frame Rate: High
- Style: Colorful
- Anti-Aliasing: Close
- Colorblind Mode: Normal
- Brightness: 150%
- Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable
Once they find the ideal graphics and sensitivity settings, they can kill more enemies and increase their F/D ratio.