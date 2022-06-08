Best BGMI graphics and sensitivity settings for smooth gameplay and more kills (June 2022)

BGMI has risen through the ranks and emerged as one of the biggest games in the Indian market. Millions of users across India play the Battle Royale title on a daily basis, making it a tremendous success.

An increase in the number of players has resulted in improved match lobbies. Hence, newer players must fix graphics and sensitivity settings, which will help them compete with players who have better skillsets. This will also help them get more kills and improve their F/D ratio.

How can BGMI players tweak different sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay?

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity settings can be tweaked accordingly for smooth gameplay (Image via Krafton)

The ideal Camera Sensitivity settings enable players to use the in-game eye button and take a 360-degree look at their sorroundings. Along with ADS, the Camera Sensitivity settings are listed under the On-Screen Sensitivity option.

Here is a look at the ideal Camera Sensitivity settings for more kills:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

A guide to set up ADS sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity works in tandem with other sensitivity settings. Having an ideal ADS Sensitivity setting helps players control gun recoil while spraying down opponents. Experienced players generally have higher Gyroscope Sensitivity and lower ADS Sensitivity.

Here is how BGMI players can tweak the different ADS Sensitivity options:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Snippet showing ideal gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Most smartphones nowadays have an incorporated gyroscope functionality. This feature helps players adjust their aim by tilting their device. It has been noted that players using gyroscopes have better control of their sprays, as compared to others.

Here is how Battlegrounds Mobile India users can set up Gyroscope Sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Best graphics settings that BGMI players can adopt to get a better Battle Royale experience

BGMI offers its players a variety of graphics settings. They can change these settings according to their preference to get more kills and a smooth gameplay experience. However, low-end device users should ideally choose low graphics settings to derive the best experience.

Here is a look at the ideal graphics settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Graphics: So Smooth (for low-end device users), Smooth

Frame Rate: High

Style: Colorful

Anti-Aliasing: Close

Colorblind Mode: Normal

Brightness: 150%

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable

Once they find the ideal graphics and sensitivity settings, they can kill more enemies and increase their F/D ratio.

