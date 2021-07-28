Best BGMI Gyro sensitivity for beginners to control recoil easily

In games such as BGMI, players need good aim and a fair understanding of the weapons. This is crucial for getting that sweet (not really) chicken dinner.

BGMI lets players customize their in-game controls and sensitivity so players can tweak them according to their liking. Another major aspect is recoil control. Players looking to get kills should be familiar with recoil patterns and optimize their camera, ADS, and Gyroscope settings. This will massively enhance aim and gameplay in BGMI.

BGMI: Best Gyro sensitivity to control recoil

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings help players adjust the camera movement in BGMI. Players can change these settings if they feel the camera movement is not up to their gameplay style. Here are some settings that can be useful.

Camera Sensitivity (Freelook)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 130%

Camera (Parachuting): 150%

1st Person Camera (Character): 150%

Camera Sensitivity

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 106-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26%

6x Scope: 13%

8x Scope: 15%

2) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Players can tweak the Gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI

The gyroscope traces the device's movement, and when turned on in BGMI, it controls the weapon's recoil by adjusting the camera with the rotation. Furthermore, it helps the players adjust the in-game camera movement by tipping the device.

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 390-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 390-400%

2x Scope: 400%

3x Scope: 336%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 228%

6x Scope: 204%

8x Scope: 171%

To enable the gyroscope in BGMI, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: In BGMI, players need to open the settings tab.

Step 2: Click on the "Basic" tab and then find the Gyroscope option.

Step 3: Choose either the "Scope On" or "Always On" option.

3) ADS Sensitivity

Players can adjust the ADS sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

ADS sensitivity aids with a weapon's vertical recoil. Players can use it to decrease the recoil of a gun to some extent. Here are some settings that can be useful.

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 105-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 22%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 14%

