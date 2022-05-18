×
Best BGMI non-gyro sensitivity guide and code (2022)

For non-gyro players, fixing sensitivity can help them perform better in matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
For non-gyro players, fixing sensitivity can help them perform better in matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
Modified May 18, 2022 12:51 PM IST
BGMI has seen a significant rise in the number of players that have downloaded and played the game in the last few months. While millions already play the BR title regularly, many new players join the game on a daily basis. This often results in the match lobbies getting more difficult, especially for newer players.

Non-gyro players can tweak their sensitivity settings in the game to fit their playstyle and preferences. By doing so, they can gradually improve their performance. On the other hand, they can also copy codes and use others' sensitivity settings.

BGMI: Ideal Camera and sensitivity settings and code for non-gyro players

1) Camera Sensitivity

Guide to ideal Camera Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)
Camera Sensitivity is a screen sensitivity feature that can be managed using the in-game eye button. Players can get a 360-degree surrounding view of the character model while gliding or traversing the different maps in BGMI.

This is the ideal Camera Sensitivity for non-gyro players in the game.

  • 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
  • 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
  • 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
  • 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
  • 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
  • 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
  • 8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity plays a pivotal role during fights in BR mode matches in BGMI. ADS is crucial for controlling gun recoil. Players need to drag down their aim with their thumb for this in-game mechanic to function properly. Non-gyro players have more ADS sensitivity than players who use gyroscope.

This is the ideal ADS Sensitivity settings for non-gyro players.

  • 3rd Person No Scope: 126 percent
  • 1st Person No Scope: 126 percent
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 63 percent
  • 2x Scope: 65 percent
  • 3x Scope: 48 percent
  • 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 38 percent
  • 6x Scope: 39 percent
  • 8x Scope: 19 percent

Code: The best code for non-gyro players in the 2.0 update in BGMI is 7097-0556-8029-9794-982

Some of the settings that non-gyro BGMI players must know about

Several general settings are available in the settings tab that can help non-gyro players improve their performance in the Battle Royale mode. The aforementioned sensitivity settings will work better once these general settings are set accordingly.

These settings are present in the Basic and Controls section in the Settings tab.

Here's a look at the different in-game general settings that work alongside the sensitivity settings:

  • Scope Mode: Hold
  • Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable
  • Quick Scope Switch: Enable
  • Focal Length Adjustment: Tap
  • Peek: Enable
  • Lean Mode: Hold
  • Peak and Open Scope: Enable
  • Sprint Sensitivity: 50 percent
  • Aim Assist: Enable
  • Third Person Perspective (TPP) Camera View: 81
Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players can head over to the in-game settings tab and fix their own sensitivity and other settings according to their preference.

