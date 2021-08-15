Best BGMI sensitivity settings for beginners to control recoil easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was a massive success right after it hit the devices. It topped many charts and enjoys a huge active base with new players being added every day.

Weapon recoils are one of the things that make it difficult to aim accurately. Some guns like AKM are used a lot but they have high recoils. Sensitivity adjustments can go a long way in controlling the recoil.

How to set the right sensitivity to control recoil for newbies in BGMI

1) Customize the layout

Place the buttons where they are comfortably reachable (Image via BGMI)

Before adjusting the sensitivity settings, customize the layout. Re-position the default buttons in such a place where they can be comfortably tapped. Enlarge the buttons that are frequently tapped like the fire button. This makes it easier to aim and fire quickly.

2) Tinker with Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity affects the movement speed (Image via BGMI)

Camera sensitivity directly changes the speed at which the in-game player looks around. This, in turn, determines how fast or slow the in-game character will view the surroundings.

TPP without Scope - 160% to 200%

FPP without Scope - 140% to 185%

Red Dot, Holographic Sight - 60% to 100%

2x Scope - 80% to 90%

3x Scope - 20% to 30%

4x Scope - 15% to 25%

6x Scope - 5% to 15%

8x Scope - 5% to 10%

3) Adjust ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight can enhance the accuracy (Image via BGMI)

ADS settings affect the movement when players fire or use the scope. In no way will this alter the movement speed of the character.

TPP without scope: 90% to 100%

FPP without scope: 95% to 115%

Red Dot, Holographic Sight, and Aim Assist - 55% to 65%

2x Scope - 35% to 45%

3x Scope - 30% to 35%

4x Scope - 20% to 30%

6x Scope - 20% to 25%

8x Scope - 10% to 15%

4) Check the Gyroscope too

Try using gyroscope (Image via BGMI)

Gyroscopes can significantly improve accuracy and aim for some players. BGMI enables players to aim with the device's gyroscope, which also helps to control the recoil.

TPP without Scope - 300% to 400%

FPP without Scope - 300% to 400%

Red Dot or Holographic Sight - 300% to 400%

2x Scope - 300% to 400%

3x Scope - 180% to 250%

4x Scope - 160% to 200%

6x Scope - 85% to 120%

8x Scope - 55% to 90%

Note that gyroscope sensitivity can differ from device to device. Players can try out different settings until they find the perfect ones.

5) Get the right weapons and practice!

Attachments can alter the performance of the weapon. (Image via BGMI)

Assault Rifles are easier to use and are relatively stable weapons. Moreover, some weapons can be stabilized with foregrips, compensators, flash hiders and other attachments.

Depending on the weapons selected, players will have to reduce the vertical or horizontal recoil. For instance, flash hider helps in easing the horizontal recoil.

Note that the ideal settings differ from device to device. Players should hit the practice mode and change the levels until they find the right combination.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Gautham Balaji