Best BGMI sensitivity settings with gyroscope for 2022

The match lobbies in BGMI have become more competitive over time, with an increase in the number of players. This has resulted in the matches getting more thrilling, making the game more enjoyable for players.

To perform better, gamers have delved into the game's depths, checking the nitty-gritties. Although they devise several strategies and practice drills on training grounds, they often overlook sensitivity settings. However, certain tweaks in the sensitivity can improve users' performance massively.

How can BGMI players set different sensitivity settings to play the game with gyroscope turned on?

1) Camera Sensitivity

Going through the Camera Sensitivity settings for better gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camera Sensitivity is the on-screen sensitivity operated using the in-game eye button. It helps players get a 360-degree view while parachuting or treading on the battlegrounds.

Here's a guide to setting up Camera Sensitivity in BGMI.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Tweaking Aim Down Sight Sensitivity according to Gyroscope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity plays a crucial role during fights in BGMI. It helps control gun recoil when users drag down their aim using their thumb. Those playing with the gyroscope turned on generally have lesser ADS than those who do not use it.

Here's a look at the ideal ADS Sensitivity settings.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (kept the same)

Gyroscope can help gamers transfer their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones. Those with a complete Gyroscope Sensitivity are seen to perform better than others.

Here's how to fix the different options in Gyroscope Sensitivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Note: This article is a guide and solely reflects the author's views. Users are requested to use these values as a base and find their own sensitivity settings to derive the best experience.

