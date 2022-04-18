Best BGMI sensitivity settings to improve aim and sprays (April 2022)

Aim is the primary element that determines the performance of players and the outcome of a match in the popular battle royale title, BGMI. Those with better aims tend to perform well and earn more kills than others, maintaining a better F/D ratio.

With more players joining the game on a daily basis, players have dived into the depths of the game. However, tweaking sensitivity settings can help them improve their aim considerably.

Ideal sensitivity settings that BGMI players can follow to perform better in the Battle Royale mode

1) Camera Sensitivity

Setting Camera Sensitivity to have a better view at surroundings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camera Sensitivity works in tandem with the other two sensitivities and refers to the on-screen sensitivity controlled using the in-game eye button. It enables players to get a 360-degree view in matches.

Here's how users can tweak Camera Sensitivity in BGMI.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Fixing Aim Down Sight Sensitivity to improve sprays (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity has a crucial role in fights in classic and custom matches in BGMI. With its help, users can control gun recoil when they drag down their aim with their thumb. Players using gyroscope generally have less ADS Sensitivity than those who prefer not to use it.

Here's how to tweak the different options in ADS Sensitivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (both are kept identical)

Tweaking the Gyroscope Sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Gamers can transfer their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones with the help of the in-built gyroscope on their phones. Through the seasons, players who played with full Gyroscope Sensitivity have performed better than others.

Here's how to set up the ideal Gyroscope Sensitivity settings.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Other settings that can help BGMI players improve aim and sprays

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers its players a range of settings that they can set according to their wish to bring changes to their gameplay. These settings work in tandem with sensitivity settings and can be found in the Basic and Advanced controls section in the Controls tab.

Here's a look at the different in-game general settings that work in tandem with the sensitivity settings:

Scope Mode: Hold

Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable

Quick Scope Switch: Enable

Focal Length Adjustment

Peek: Enable

Lean Mode: Hold

Peak and Open Scope: Enable

Sprint Sensitivity: 50 percent

Aim Assist: Enable

Third Person Perspective (TPP) Camera View: 81

Edited by R. Elahi