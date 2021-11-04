Best BGMI sensitivity settings for no recoil with gyroscope

BGMI is one of the most realistically developed battle royale titles in the community. Apart from gameplay and weapon mechanics, the developers have also implemented recoils to the guns to make them a real-life experience.

Even though the addition of recoil makes the game a bit more interesting, not everyone enjoys it. Players, especially beginners, consider the recoil to be a major hindrance which negatively influences the gameplay.

Apart from dedicated practice, gamers will also be required to make certain changes in the sensitivity settings. Precisely, the gyroscope needs to be tweaked properly for better results in BGMI.

BGMI: Change gyroscope settings to get almost zero recoil

BGMI offers a wide range of weapons, from the revolver R1895 to the deadly sniper AWM. All these weapons have some degree of recoil in them. Players need to note that it is impossible to nullify the recoil completely, but it is possible to reduce it to a level that will help them in having better results in the game.

The gyroscope in BGMI assists gamers to have a better up-down and lateral movement without involving the fingers. This helps players in many ways when used efficiently. One of the uses of the gyroscope is that gamers can use it for faster sprays during close-range combat.

Tweaking the gyroscope sensitivity settings will also reduce the recoil of devices. The ideal gyroscope sensitivity settings that gamers can use in BGMI is given below:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 180-250%

4x Scope: 180-220%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Gamers should note that the sensitivity should gradually decrease as the range of scopes go higher.

The above-mentioned values for gyroscope sensitivity settings are a guide for gamers. The perfect values will differ from person to person. Since it's impossible to get an exact value for everyone, an approximate value has been provided.

Players can initially apply this settings as a yardstick. After that, gamers can enter the Training mode and adjust it accordingly as per their requirements.

