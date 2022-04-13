Best Camera, Gyroscope and ADS sensitivity settings for BGMI

BGMI has witnessed a staggering rise in popularity in the last few months. It has successfully established itself as one of the most downloaded and played battle royale titles in the Indian gaming market.

Millions of mobile gamers across the country flock to their mobile phones to experience the thrill of the Battle Royale mode.

As a result, the match lobbies have turned more competitive nowadays. However, players can perform relatively better by changing their settings, including their sensitivity settings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Users are urged to use these values as a base and find their settings to derive the best experience.

BGMI: Ideal Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope sensitivity settings

1) Camera Sensitivity

Guide to Camera Sensitivity in BGMI

Camera Sensitivity refers to the on-screen sensitivity controlled using the in-game eye button. Players can get 360-degree views while parachuting or treading on the battlegrounds.

Here's how players can set up Camera Sensitivity in BGMI.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Tweaking Aim Down Sight Sensitivity according to Gyroscope Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity plays a pivotal role during fights in classic and custom matches in BGMI. It helps control gun recoil when users drag down their aim with their thumb. Those playing with the gyroscope turned on generally have less ADS Sensitivity than those who prefer not to use it.

Here's how to set up the ideal ADS Sensitivity settings.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (kept identical)

Finding the best Gyroscope settings for classic and custom matches

The in-built gyroscope in phones helps gamers transfer their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones. Players who play with full Gyroscope Sensitivity generally perform better than others.

Here's how to tweak the different options in Gyroscope Sensitivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

What are the other settings that can help BGMI players improve?

The game has several general settings that can help players perform better in the Battle Royale mode. The sensitivity settings mentioned above will function better when these general settings are set accordingly.

Players can find these settings in the Basic and Controls tab present in the Settings section in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here's a look at the various in-game general settings that work in tandem with the sensitivity settings:

Scope Mode: Hold

Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable

Quick Scope Switch: Enable

Focal Length Adjustment

Peek: Enable

Lean Mode: Hold

Peak and Open Scope: Enable

Sprint Sensitivity: 50 percent

Aim Assist: Enable

Third Person Perspective (TPP) Camera View: 81

