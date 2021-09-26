Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for BGMI to hit more headshots and better accuracy

BGMI gamers love to do only one thing: aim, shoot, and hit headshots. However, it is easier said than done. Enemies are not mannequins fixed in one place and will give time to set up for the shot. They constantly move around and therefore make it even more challenging.

With professional content creators making headshots seem like a cakewalk, gamers have been eager to possess the skill to execute the same. The call for a "Patt se headshot" is quite irresistible.

Along with immense practice, gamers also need to keep track of the device's sensitivity, especially the gyroscope. Adjusting these settings improves gameplay and makes it easy to land a headshot into enemies.

Change the gyroscope settings for better accuracy in BGMI

Before starting the necessary settings for the gyroscope in BGMI, it is important to know the purpose of this feature. Most gamers are unaware of the function of the gyroscope in BGMI.

The gyroscope helps adjust the gamer's view and rotates the sight whenever the phone is tilted or rotated. In simple terms, it helps in the lateral and up-down movements without the help of the thumbs or any other fingers.

Since no finger is engaged in moving the device, gamers are free to aim and shoot without losing much time. This helps in carrying out quick eliminations and also increases headshots and accuracy.

The best gyroscope settings for BGMI are given below:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

Recently, BGMI received new settings named the ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings. This comes in handy when gamers want to shoot using the gyroscope.

The preferred settings for the ADS Gyroscope are given below:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

Making these minor changes will influence the performance of gamers. Apart from the gyroscope settings, gamers can also change the Camera and the ADS sensitivity for better performance.

It should be noted that gamers will need some time to get adjusted to the new settings. Therefore, it is advisable to spend considerable time in the Training Mode to get accustomed to BGMI settings.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar