5 best reasons to play BGMI after unban

After a year of inactivity in India due to a Government-imposed ban, Krafton's renowned battle royale title, BGMI, has finally returned to mobile devices. The game will function for a three-month trial period to observe players' behavior and ensure that data security is not compromised. For years since its release, BGMI has amassed massive popularity, and the unban has brought back millions of players in addition to new players.

Now that the game has officially returned to the market and resumed its operations, it is set to compete with the likes of Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and New State Mobile to be the top title in its genre.

Top five reasons why you should play BGMI after it's unban

Krafton has much to offer beginners through BGMI if they want to start an in-game career in one of the most popular battle royale titles. This article lists five reasons to play the game and take advantage of its unban.

1) Grounded gameplay

Experience a realistic and grounded environment (Image via Krafton)

BGMI places you in a grounded and realistic environment where you compete against other players with similar abilities and access to weapons. The controls are easy to master, and the gameplay is intuitive. When jumping into battle, you must make informed decisions and aid your squad to survive and come out on top.

Games like Free Fire contain characters with special abilities, and this gives an unfair advantage to well-established players over beginners. Hence, BGMI is a recommended title for its simplicity and support for beginners.

2) Hone your shooting and survival skills

If you wish to improve your combat and survival skills, BGMI is the ideal game to do so, as you can choose among several game modes to practice and push your rank. The game offers some of the largest maps you can treat as your own playground to shoot down enemies and formulate survival strategies.

Larger maps lead to long-lasting matches, and with 100 opponents per lobby, you have a significant amount of time to practice and enhance your skills.

3) More maps and game modes

Speaking of maps, BGMI not only has the largest maps but many options to choose from. A few well-known examples include Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Games like Free Fire and Free Fire MAX offer fewer options and don't provide much space for beginners to explore and learn.

Additionally, BGMI has many game modes that you can try out to level up quickly, earn rewards, and hone your shooting skills. These include:

Ranked Battle Royale

Unranked Battle Royale

Team Deathmatch

Arena Training

Gun Game

Domination

Assault

Metro Royale

Quick Match

Payload 2.0

Sniper Training

War

Vs. AI

4) Updates and events

Krafton frequently updates its game with new content, including events, tournaments, collaborations, and cosmetics. You can compete in these events to earn in-game currency to purchase weapons, gear, skins, emotes, and royale passes.

You can boast about your new acquisitions by actively participating in such tournaments and events. Ultimately, your gameplay skills are also improved, elevating your profile.

5) Make new friends

Since its unban, the game has seen a wave of players returning and welcoming new players to participate in competitions. If you are a beginner, you can interact with other players, make new friends, and be a part of various squads.

Having a good set of friends in the game will enable you to build good team spirit and improve your skills further as you progress.

