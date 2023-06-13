BGMI vs Free Fire MAX: Which battle royale should you play in 2023?

Battle royale games like BGMI, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, etc. have gained immense popularity in the mobile gaming segment for years. Despite the major tides they have faced during their run in the form of bugs and Government-imposed bans, players' loyalty hasn't diminished. More keep joining the fray to engage in intense competition with one another and prove their superiority.

Among the list of battle royale games available in India for mobile, BGMI and Free Fire MAX have always been the topic of debate, with players having to make difficult choices on which one they wish to join. Both are renowned titles developed by Krafton and Garena, respectively, and offer plenty of features, some of which differ from one another.

In this article, a few comparisons between both titles will be made, so you can make a definitive choice with ease and enjoy a seamless shooter experience depending on your play style, preferences, device used, features, etc.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

BGMI vs Free Fire MAX: Which one should you play in 2023?

1) Device requirements

BGMI is relatively larger in size than Free Fire MAX. Hence, it is recommended for high-end devices, while the latter will work best on both high-end and low-spec mobiles. The requirements are specified below.

For BGMI:

Required OS - Android 10 and up

Download size - 791 MB (Variable)

Minimum RAM - 2 GB (3 GB recommended)

Free storage space - 1.5 GB

For Free Fire MAX:

Required OS - Android 4.1 and up

Download size - 605 MB (Variable)

Minimum RAM - 2 GB

Free storage space - 1 GB

2) Graphics

Both games offer similar graphics and can be played at a high frame rate in UHD resolution. You can max them out for improved visuals and performance if you own a high-end mobile. Otherwise, you'll have to download the low-spec resource pack for BGMI and reduce the graphics settings for Free Fire MAX if you own a low-end mobile.

3) Game modes

One of the salient features of BGMI is that it has more game modes than Free Fire MAX. You have the opportunity to rank up quickly when you have a diverse list to choose from. Free Fire MAX offers only a few, but they are also unique and fun in their own ways.

BGMI's game modes:

Ranked battle royale

Unranked battle royale

Team Deathmatch

Arena Training

Gun Game

Domination

Assault

Metro Royale

Payload 2.0

Quick Match

Sniper Training

War

Vs AI

Free Fire MAX's game modes:

BR – Ranked

CS – Ranked

Battle Royale

Clash Squad

Creative Mode

Lone Wolf

4) Maps

When we take the features of a classic battle royale game into consideration, BGMI has 100 players in a lobby. Meanwhile, Free Fire MAX has 50 - which can also be 60 depending on the game mode. The former offers more maps, which are also larger, than what you can get in Free Fire MAX.

BGMI maps list (BR):

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

Karakin

Free Fire MAX maps list (BR):

Bermuda

Alpine

Purgatory

Kalahari

5) Gameplay

Characters in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

BGMI's gameplay is more grounded and realistic compared to Free Fire MAX as your characters have no special abilities and are just regular fighters, whose looks can be customized with cosmetics. On the other hand, characters in Free Fire MAX have special abilities that will amp up your squad's performance.

Regardless of which option you go for, you will still have to grind a lot and spend a lot of in-game currency to acquire characters in both battle royale titles.

Conclusion

Based on the comparisons made so far, BGMI is the winner here as it has more maps, game modes, and grounded characters. You can run the game smoothly even on a low-end mobile if you download a low-spec resource pack. Further, you can expect more updates and events since BGMI was unbanned recently.

Free Fire MAX is also recommended if you are a beginner and love to participate in events, as Garena is well-known for updating the game frequently with new content.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

