5 best tips for clearing apartments in BGMI

Clearing apartments in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) requires strategic planning, quick reflexes, and efficient execution. These high-traffic areas pose unique challenges, with multiple entry points and potential enemy encounters. Whether you're playing solo or with a squad, mastering the art of clearing apartments will give you a competitive edge in this intense battle royale game.

This article will provide five valuable tips to effectively clear apartments in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best tips to clear apartments in BGMI?

1) Preparing for the apartment battle

Evading apartments in the match (Image via Krafton)

Loot and gear up: Before reaching the apartment complex, prioritize looting guns, ammunition, armor, and medical supplies. Make sure you have a varied loadout that includes close-range and long-range weaponry.

Communication and coordination: If you're in a squad, speak with your teammates to decide on an approach, assign duties, and create a clear plan for the assault. Assign responsibilities such as breaching, covering angles, and identifying enemy positions in BGMI.

2) Choosing the right entry point

One of the entry points in an apartment (Image via Krafton

Surprise factor: Choose an access location less likely to be guarded or expected by opponents. Avoid widely utilized entrances such as the front door in BGMI.

Vantage points: Look for access points that give you a clear line of sight into the unit. Windows or balconies with views of the interior can provide you with useful information about adversary placements.

Noise considerations: Some entry points may be more discreet than others in BGMI. Consider employing quieter tactics, such as crouch-walking or deploying a smoke grenade for cover, to avoid alerting surrounding foes.

3) Clearing the apartment room by room

One of the rooms in an apartment (Image via Krafton)

Clearing corners: When entering a room, clear the nearby corners before proceeding deeper into the area. Check both the left and right corners before proceeding to reduce the possibility of getting caught off guard in BGMI.

Use grenades: To clear out rooms with suspected enemy presence, use grenades such as frag or stun grenades. To reduce the enemy's reaction time, cook the grenade before throwing it.

High-risk areas: Prioritize cleansing high-risk locations such as toilets and rooms with multiple entrance points first. These places are more likely to be infested with opponents and can serve as possible choke points during firefights.

4) Covering fire and team support

Crossfire: Work with your colleagues to set up crossfire locations. You can overwhelm foes and limit their movement by using various assault angles.

Overwatch places: Assign one or two squad members to perform overwatch from surrounding structures or elevated places. They can offer support fire, identify enemy locations, and help with flanking maneuvers in BGMI.

Room clearance duties: Assign particular duties to team members to ensure efficient room clearing. One player can be the "point man" who leads the entry, while others provide protection from the entrance or flank to catch enemies off guard.

Buddy system: When clearing rooms, use a buddy system to keep an eye on each other's backs. While one player is clearing corners, the other can cover their colleague.

5) Adapt and evolve

Sound awareness: Listen for enemy footsteps, gunshots, and other aural indicators to learn their location and numbers. Use this information to change your strategy or prepare an ambush.

Dynamic cover: As you clear apartments, search for dynamic cover alternatives such as doorways for cover. This provides you with increased defense while engaging foes.

Re-evaluate entry points: If your initial entry point proves to be strongly guarded or barred, be flexible enough to switch to an alternate entrance. Your chances of success will improve if you remain patient and adjust to the situation in BGMI.

Constant assessment: Evaluate the issue regularly and alter your strategy as needed. To maintain a tactical edge, review and regroup if you lose a comrade or find unexpected resistance in BGMI.