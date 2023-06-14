5 best ways to get free UC in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of Krafton's flagship offerings in the battle royale shooter segment for mobile devices. With a massive fan base of millions logging in and playing every day, competition in the game is intense. Players actively look to outplay one another and get on top of the leaderboard. And now, since the game has returned for a three-month trial period after being banned in July 2022, it has also seen an increase in the number of new users.

Interestingly, ever since the game introduced plenty of new players, there has also been an increase in in-game transactions. Unknown Cash (UC) is the game's premium currency that is used to purchase items such as weapons, cosmetics, utilities, Royale Pass, etc., and is a primary component in the game that helps players level up quickly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Giveaways and these four other methods can be followed to get free UC in BGMI

UC marketplace in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

One of the most important things you'll have to remember is that to acquire UC from BGMI's shop, you need to spend real money. Not everyone will be financially equipped to spend out of their pockets; thus, you can follow a few simple and legitimate methods to earn enough UC for free.

1) Giveaways

Popular BGMI content creators and tournament organizers sometimes announce giveaways on their YouTube channels or social media handles to commemorate special occasions. If you are an active player of the battle royale title, you can participate in these giveaways for a chance to earn free UC, Royale Pass, etc.

You'll need to note that winning is not guaranteed in this, as it takes a lot of luck. But after you follow the creator's channels and complete the tasks given, you will have a chance at winning large amounts of UC.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an application developed by Google that allows users to fill up short surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These credits can be exchanged for real money, allowing you to buy enough UC. The app is very popular among BGMI users and is also safe and trustworthy to use.

If you are looking for the easiest way to make money, this is a good recommendation.

3) Winzo

Another app that is very popularly used by BGMI streamers is Winzo. It is an Indian gaming app with plenty of play-to-earn games such as Ludo, Poker, Rummy, etc. Additionally, the app also conducts tournaments where you will have the chance to earn money. Winning in these games and tournaments is your primary objective here.

To make money from the app, you must create an account and link it to your bank account after completing the KYC process, as your earnings will be directly transferred there. This is also a safe and legitimate way to make extra money to spend on UC.

4) Content creator events

Similar to giveaways, several BGMI content creators will host daily custom rooms and tournaments that players can participate in to win UC, Royale Pass, and other rewards. But keep in mind that the competition will be very high and intense as there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of players participating in them.

Before you enter, you will have to undergo much training and practice. This will not only improve your chances of coming out on top but will inadvertently help you push your rank further.

5) Rooter

Similar to Google Opinion Rewards, Rooter is a popular app that was launched in 2021 and is used by BGMI players to earn money. Here, you can complete surveys and stream games, and the funds you receive by doing so will be transferred to your Paytm account after linking it with the app.

This is also a safe and trustworthy app for getting UC for free.

Poll : 0 votes