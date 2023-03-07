"You cannot organize Krafton's tournaments per your own will": Spero on why studio asked organizers to stop BGMI tournaments

Krafton recently directed event organizers to avoid holding unofficial BGMI tournaments without approval. S8UL co-founder Lokesh "Goldy" Jain disclosed that the game's publisher had also asked organizers and players to stop streaming matches or scrims related to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The sudden move from the South Korean game studio surprised everyone; renowned esports caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla has given his opinions on the potential reasons behind such developments. Spero was streaming recently when he spoke about Krafton's decision to halt all unofficial Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments. He said:

"There was Krafton's official New State tournament that was going on, and, you know, nothing else is allowed during such period. Remember that whenever Krafton's official tournament, be it BGMI or New State, is taking place, at that time, no other tournament of BGMI or New State is allowed. And at that time, such tournaments (unofficial) were happening without any permission or approval."

Piyush "Spero" further added:

"You cannot organize Krafton's tournaments per your own will, and that is why, even though a ban was not imposed, a yellow card has been given, like that in FIFA. A warning has been given, and if such tournaments took place again without permission, it's straight a yellow card, (and) that organization will get banned from holding tournaments, and all the teams will be notified not to play there."

Aside from explaining why Krafton directed organizations to halt any unofficial Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments, Spero talked about the game's unban and hype.

"The game can come in April" - Spero again talks about BGMI's potential unban

During his recent stream, Spero was again asked about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. Speaking about the game's hype and positivity around it, Spero mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India unban:

"Hype is real. It's not like any negative news around BGMI is getting reported. Whomever I have talked about BGMI to date, I have asked many about it, and everybody has responded positively. I can't tell you the names of the guys I asked because I have asked many higher-up people. But, they are positive about the game and that the game can come in April."

Piyush "Spero" reiterated that there is hype surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India, and he wants the game to return as soon as possible. However, he also asked his followers to take the leaks with a grain of salt.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes