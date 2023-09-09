Best zero recoil sensitivity settings in BGMI for September 2023

The zero recoil sensitivity settings in BGMI are crucial for gamers as they help you land bullets with enhanced accuracy. Since the BR title invites you to survive in a last-man-standing setup, these settings can create the difference between the most humungous wins and the most exhilarating defeats. Therefore, gamers keep looking for updated sensitivity settings.

Even though this article brings you the best zero recoil sensitivity settings in BGMI, you should note that the perfect settings will depend a lot on how comfortable you are with it.

Therefore, you may tweak the suggested setting based on your style of play for the best results. You should also practice the new setting in the training ground to finesse your gameplay before entering the lobby with the new settings.

Best zero recoil sensitivity settings in BGMI to improve your chances of winning

Most pro-BGMI players opt for the best no-recoil sensitivity settings to increase their spraying accuracy in the game. There are a few aspects to check out while you try to reduce recoil to the lowest possible level. Below are the optimal ranges for these aspects to get zero recoil sensitivity settings in BGMI.

Camera sensitivity for Free Look

Third-person camera (TPP): 100%

100% First-person camera (FPP): 83%

83% Parachuting camera: 99%

Zero recoil camera sensitivity

Third-person No Scope: 120%

120% First-person No Scope: 131%

131% TPP Aim: 40%

40% FPP Aim: 40%

40% Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope: 22%

22% 4x Scope: 14%

14% 6x Scope 12%

12% 8x Scope: 10%

Zero recoil ADS Sensitivity

Third-person No Scope: 105%

105% First-person No Scope: 89%

89% TPP Aim: 41%

41% FPP Aim: 33%

33% Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope: 23%

23% 4x Scope: 18%

18% 6x Scope: 20%

20% 8X Scope: 20%

Zero recoil Gyroscope sensitivity

Third-person no Scope: 355%

355% First-person no Scope : 400%

: 400% TPP Aim : 28%

: 28% FPP Aim : 22%

: 22% Red Dot, Holographic : 300%

: 300% 2x Scope : 301%

: 301% 3x Scope : 272%

: 272% 4x Scope : 200%

: 200% 6x Scope : 156%

: 156% 8x Scope: 47%

