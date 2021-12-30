BGIS 2021: uDOG India bags chicken dinner in all 3 matches, qualifies for Quarterfinals 

The final day of online qualifiers for BGIS 2021 is currently going on. A total of four groups of 16 teams faced off against each other for the coveted quarterfinal spots. Matches of Group 15 are over and invited teams Skylightz Gaming and uDOG India have advanced to the next stage while Team Incognito, Inside Out, and True Rippers have been eliminated from the tournament.

Team uDOG has shown unreal dominance in this round by winning all three matches in Group 15, which is also a record for this stage.

BGIS: Round 3 Day 4 Group 15 match overview

Group 15 Overall standings of BGIS Round 3

The first match of the day was won by Udog with 17 kills while Egyptian Esports grabbed 11 kills. True Rippers were eliminated early with only two frag points.

The second match of the day was also won by Udog India with 15 kills followed by Rag3 Officials with seven frags, True Rippers took seven frags in the match.

uDOG went berserk and won the final round also with 19 kills while True Rippers again had an early exit in the match. Egyptian Esports was also eliminated early but managed to grab 12 kills.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarterfinals from Group 15:-

1. uDOG - 96 points

2. TKM Esports - 30 points

3. Rag3 Officials - 30 points

4. Long Reign - 27 points

BGIS: Round 3 Day 4 Group 6 match overview

Overall standings of BGIS Round 3 Group 6

Skylightz Gaming won the first match of the day with a whopping 16 kills, Gamlaboy was the MVP of the match with nine frags. Team Inside Out was eliminated early but managed to grab 16 kills.

Destructax came out on top in the second match of Miramar with six frags. However, it was Skylightz Gaming that secured 11 kills with their aggressive gameplay. Team Incognito had another bad game and they were out with only one point.

The final match of the round was won by KBP Jod with 15 kills. Skylightz was eliminated early but they managed to grab six frags while Team Incognito was eliminated at 16th place.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarterfinals from Group 6:-

1. Skylightz Gaming - 62 points

2. MastiZone Gaming - 45 points

3. KBP Jod - 41 points

4. Destructax - 31 points

