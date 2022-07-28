BGIS 2022 registrations: How to register, start date, link, and more for BGMI tournament

BGMI has become the primary driving force behind the growth of esports in India, with tournaments and scrims getting organized all the time. It has also helped many new players become household names in the gaming community.

However, official tournaments get the most attention, and players get exposure and recognition that they don't always find in third-party events. The first-ever official LAN event of the game, BGMI Showdown 2022, was organized by Krafton over the course of four days. 7Sea Esports emerged as the champions of the tournament.

During the prize distribution ceremony of the event, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn unveiled that the registration process for Season 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2022 would begin on July 28. The announcement has the entire community buzzing with excitement.

How can BGMI players register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2022?

Registrations for official BGMI 'open-to-all' esports tournaments take place on Battlegrounds Mobile India's website. However, Krafton is yet to reveal any additional information about the roster, schedule, or prize pool.

To register for the tournament, players will have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Players need to go to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website.

Players need to go to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website. Step 2: They must then navigate to the 'Esports' section and tap on the registration banner.

They must then navigate to the 'Esports' section and tap on the registration banner. Step 3: They will be required to fill up their credentials like team name, team logo, and specific player information like name, email id, UID, nationality, address, and mobile number.

They will be required to fill up their credentials like team name, team logo, and specific player information like name, email id, UID, nationality, address, and mobile number. Step 4: Finally, they must agree to the terms and conditions and submit the information.

Players can register here - https://esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com

Players registering for the tournament must refrain from using any third-party apps or hacks while participating in the upcoming official tournament. They must get four players on board and prepare to compete against the top teams in India.

BGMI esports 2022 roadmap

Earlier this year, Krafton announced the esports roadmap for Battlegrounds Mobile India for 2022. Based on the announcement, a total of four major tournaments will be organized throughout the year. The four tournaments were supposed to have a total prize pool of ₹6 crores.

As of July, two out of the four official tournaments - Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1 have already concluded. The winners of BMPS, Team Soul, will be participating in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals Week 1 as well.

Krafton recently organized the BGMI Showdown LAN event. 7Sea Esports won the tournament and will be participating in the PMWI Week 2 After Party Showdown.

This has paved the way for the registrations of BGIS Season 2 to begin. The tournament will be followed by BMPS 2022 Season 2. It remains to be seen which teams will make their mark in the upcoming tournament and represent India in the official global tournaments that take place later.

Furthermore, the top esports teams will also be participating in several third-party tournaments in the coming months that will keep fans occupied.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Indian Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far