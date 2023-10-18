BGIS 2023 Grand Finals generates over 230K peak viewership 

The Grand Finale of the BGIS 2023 wrapped up on October 15, with Gladiators Esports being declared this competition's champions. This event saw more than 230K concurrent viewers during its Finale's final day. For those who might not know, this was the first official tournament after the re-release of BGMI in May earlier this year.

According to a report by Esports Charts, the 18th and final game of this BGIS event garnered a total viewership of 233,610. That was the most popular match of the entire two-month-long tournament in terms of peak views. Krafton, BGMI's publisher, distributed a total prize pool of ₹2 crores during it.

Top 5 popular matches in BGIS 2023 Finals by peak viewers

Notably, all five matches that generated great viewership took place on October 17, the third and final day of the BGIS Grand Finals. The average viewership of 2023's India Series was over 45,193. Here are its five popular matches;

Match 18 - Erangel - 233,610 viewers

Match 13 - Erangel - 204,007 viewers

Match 14 - Miramar - 203,108 viewers

Match 16 - Vikendi - 189,110 viewers

Match 15 - Sanhok - 178,030 viewers

The higher concurrent audience in the final game came down to how it was hard to predict who'd win and the small points discrepancy between the top two teams after Match 17.

Big Brother was four points ahead of Gladiators Esports after 17 games. Unfortunately, they were eliminated early on with one point in the last match. On the other hand, Gladiators Esports played wisely in Match 18 and scored 14 points to lift the trophy.

This year's BGIS was conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, where fans enjoyed its intense battles. Krafton also broadcast the entire event on its official YouTube channel as well as Jio Cinema (OTT).

India's two fan-favorite teams, GodLike Esports and Soul, were unable to achieve a seat in the Grand Finals. Despite their absence, many fans witnessed the matches in this stage at the venue.

BGMI Launch Party 2021 garnered over 530K viewers and is the most popular event related to Battlegrounds Mobile India to date in terms of peak viewership.

While the inaugural edition of the BGIS gained over 460K concurrent viewers — more than this year's event, the 2023 edition's prize pool was double that of its first season.

Gladiators Esports went home with a humorous prize of ₹75 lahks when this BGIS event ended. The top eight squads from this tournament will participate in the India vs Korea Invitational from October 26 to 28.