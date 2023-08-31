BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 1: Overall standings, qualified teams, overview, and more 

The opening day of the BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 1 came to a close on August 31. Krafton livestreamed Group 32 and 34’s matches, while some groups’ games were not broadcast live today. After the three matches, the top three squads from each group have been selected for Round 2. This initial round kicked off today and will continue until September 3, during which 128 groups will compete.

The organizer has disclosed the scoreboard of the two groups, whose matches were streamed live on Krafton India's YouTube channel and Jio Cinema. The results of the others groups that competed today will be announced in the coming weeks.

BGIS 2023 Round 1 Group 32 results

Top 8 teams scoreboard of Group 32 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Team Insane Baltiboys T2H Legends

Team Insane ranked first in Group 32 after dominating throughout their three matches. The Aadi-led squad accumulated 96 points at an average of 32. They notched two Chicken Dinners out of their three games played on Thursday. Baltiboys were 40 points behind them in second place, which displays Team Insane's superiority in this group.

Overall rankings of Group 32 (Image via BGMI)

T2H Legends came third with 33 points and made it to the second round of the BGIS. RX100 Esports fell short by a few points as they ranked fourth with 29 points. Galaxy Esports, who had also a poor showing at The Grind event, couldn't improve their play and got sixth place here.

Round 1 Group 34 overview

Group 34’s top 8 teams leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

UP50 Esports Enigma Gaming Team IMGOD

UP50 Esports, a well-known team, performed brilliantly in Group 34 and claimed the first spot with 76 points. They conquered their opening game, which boosted their confidence. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, came to their ideal form in the second game and clinched a huge 19-kill victory. The team garnered a total of 52 points in three matches. Team IMGOD finished into the top three with 36 points and moved to the next phase.

Overall points table of bottom 8 teams (Image via BGMI)

Team DRK and Still Hope Esports were third and fourth with 28 and 25 points, respectively. Legends Esports emerged victorious in their third and final match of the BGIS Round 1, but unfortunately failed to enter the subsequent round of the BGIS. They earned only 19 points there and came sixth in the table.