BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 1 Group 2: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

On Day 1 of the BGIS Round 3, Group 2 completed their first three matches and will play their remaining games tomorrow. Gods Reign presented an emphatic performance and acquired the top spot with 83 points. The star squad emerged victorious in two out of their three matches played on Thursday. They preferred to play aggressively throughout and claimed a huge 41 kills.

Team GodLike also had a decent run, coming in second with 42 points. The lineup commenced the day with an amazing Chicken Dinner but failed to collect any points in the second game. 1M Official were third with 42 points, while Great Esports took fourth place with 36 points.

BGIS Round 3 Group 2 overview

Gods Reign dominated Day 1 of Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

GodLike Esports’ strategic gameplay saw them win the first game of Round 3 with 26 points, including 11 important eliminations. They hammered Gods Reign in the end zone after a fierce fight. Jonathan dismissed five enemies, while Spower took three kills in the match.

Gods Reign also began their campaign confidently, earning 22 points. From their lineup, NinjaJod picked up four finishes. Trouble Makerz and 1M Officials clinched 16 and 14 points, respectively. K9 Reborn gained 11 points in their initial battle of the BGIS Round 3. CS Esports had a poor start; the crew got only two points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Gods Reign successfully snatched a 28-point victory in the second battle. Blaze and Aquanox from their squad took six and five kills, respectively. Great Esports also fought hard and obtained 22 points. CS Esports followed an aggressive approach and earned 18 points, including 12 kills. Their athletes Leeo, Seviplays, and Parabtc secured four eliminations each.

Team Executors and 1M Officials managed to add 13 and 12 points to their respective names. Trouble Makerz also battled well, earning 11 important points. GodLike Esports stumbled during the second match of the BGIS Round 3 and were eliminated by CS Esports without any points.

Group 2 overall standings after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Gods Reign continued their dominance in the third encounter of the BGIS Round 3, scoring a total of 33 points. Their three athletes, Blaze, Ninja, and Aquanox claimed six eliminations each in the game. Team GodLike somehow plundered 16 points, thanks to Jonathan Amaral and Zgod’s performances. Marcos At Battle, 1M Officials, and Comet Levy claimed 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

CS and Great Esports had an average outing, earning only eight points each. Meanwhile, Codered, Hades, and Team Zphyrus were eliminated without earning a single point.