BGIS 2023 Round 4 (Quarterfinals): Teams and groups revealed 

By Gametube
Modified Sep 21, 2023 13:54 IST
BGiS Round 4 kicks off from September 21 to 24 (Image via BGMI)

Krafton has revealed the names of all 64 qualified teams for the BGIS 2023 Round 4 (Quarterfinals), scheduled from September 21 to 24, 2023. The company has divided these squads into four groups: A, B, C, and D. After the conclusion of the four-day round, the top 16 sides will get a direct ticket to the Semifinals, while the bottom 48 will be placed in the Losers Bracket.

The third round witnessed a nail-biting clash between 256 teams. Several popular organizations, such as GodLike, Global, Orangutan, and Team Tamilas failed to secure a spot in the Quarterfinals.

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Groups

Here are the four groups for the fourth round. Groups A and B will play on the first two days of the contest, while Groups C and D will compete on Days 3 and 4.

Group A

  1. WSB Gaming
  2. BG Vintage
  3. Rivalry Esports
  4. Team Soul
  5. Crosskill Esports
  6. SPY Esports
  7. Night Owls
  8. Team No Ones
  9. Team Gaming
  10. Infamous Hackers
  11. Nade Official
  12. Metal Wings
  13. Redemption Crew
  14. Team Fly Esports
  15. Team Invincible
  16. Mici Esports

Group B

  1. Team XSpark
  2. Stellar Titans
  3. Blind Esports
  4. DMW Esports
  5. Autobotz Esports
  6. Bloodrose Esports
  7. Glitchx Reborn
  8. Velocity Gaming
  9. Grind One Esports
  10. Road To Glory
  11. BR Titans
  12. Hyderabad Hydras
  13. Team Psyche
  14. Trouble Makerz
  15. Gladiators Esports
  16. 4Trouble Maker

Group C

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. 4 Aggressive Man
  4. Brave Esports
  5. Revenant Esports
  6. Numen Gaming
  7. Midwave Esports
  8. Big Brother Esports
  9. ORB Esports
  10. Kerala Esports
  11. Silly Esports
  12. Nest Esports
  13. Great Esports
  14. 7Habit
  15. Team Systumm
  16. Burnx Official

Group D

  1. ACID Esports
  2. Team Insane
  3. Team Mayavi
  4. HUB Esports
  5. Lucknow Giants
  6. Dragon Esports
  7. Growing Strong
  8. OR Esports
  9. 1M Official
  10. Titan FTW
  11. Medal Esports
  12. Team E4L
  13. X7 Wolves
  14. Team Cruz
  15. Five Filter Esports
  16. LOC Esports

Krafton has banned six teams that were caught violating rules during the third round. So far, the company has disqualified over 200 teams from the BGIS 2023.

In Round 3, Team Soul demonstrated consistency and came out on top in their group. Team XSpark and Insane were also impressive and took first place in their respective groups. Blind Esports and Gladiators have been in fantastic form and will look to dominate the BGIS 2023.

Gods Reign were in rampage mode during the previous round, as their star roster played fiercely throughout their six encounters. Team Mayavi and Numen Gaming also performed brilliantly in the BGIS Round 3.

Crosskill, Brave, 1M Official, and many underdog squads, too, were impressive in their performance and made it to the Quarterfinals.

