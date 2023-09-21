BGIS 2023 Round 4 (Quarterfinals): Teams and groups revealed 

Krafton has revealed the names of all 64 qualified teams for the BGIS 2023 Round 4 (Quarterfinals), scheduled from September 21 to 24, 2023. The company has divided these squads into four groups: A, B, C, and D. After the conclusion of the four-day round, the top 16 sides will get a direct ticket to the Semifinals, while the bottom 48 will be placed in the Losers Bracket.

The third round witnessed a nail-biting clash between 256 teams. Several popular organizations, such as GodLike, Global, Orangutan, and Team Tamilas failed to secure a spot in the Quarterfinals.

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Groups

Here are the four groups for the fourth round. Groups A and B will play on the first two days of the contest, while Groups C and D will compete on Days 3 and 4.

Group A

WSB Gaming BG Vintage Rivalry Esports Team Soul Crosskill Esports SPY Esports Night Owls Team No Ones Team Gaming Infamous Hackers Nade Official Metal Wings Redemption Crew Team Fly Esports Team Invincible Mici Esports

Group B

Team XSpark Stellar Titans Blind Esports DMW Esports Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Esports Glitchx Reborn Velocity Gaming Grind One Esports Road To Glory BR Titans Hyderabad Hydras Team Psyche Trouble Makerz Gladiators Esports 4Trouble Maker

Group C

Gods Reign Marcos Gaming 4 Aggressive Man Brave Esports Revenant Esports Numen Gaming Midwave Esports Big Brother Esports ORB Esports Kerala Esports Silly Esports Nest Esports Great Esports 7Habit Team Systumm Burnx Official

Group D

ACID Esports Team Insane Team Mayavi HUB Esports Lucknow Giants Dragon Esports Growing Strong OR Esports 1M Official Titan FTW Medal Esports Team E4L X7 Wolves Team Cruz Five Filter Esports LOC Esports

Krafton has banned six teams that were caught violating rules during the third round. So far, the company has disqualified over 200 teams from the BGIS 2023.

In Round 3, Team Soul demonstrated consistency and came out on top in their group. Team XSpark and Insane were also impressive and took first place in their respective groups. Blind Esports and Gladiators have been in fantastic form and will look to dominate the BGIS 2023.

Gods Reign were in rampage mode during the previous round, as their star roster played fiercely throughout their six encounters. Team Mayavi and Numen Gaming also performed brilliantly in the BGIS Round 3.

Crosskill, Brave, 1M Official, and many underdog squads, too, were impressive in their performance and made it to the Quarterfinals.