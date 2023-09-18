Team Soul, Revenant, XSpark, and Numen qualify for BGIS 2023 Quarterfinals 

Team Soul, Revenant Esports, Team XSpark, and Numen Gaming have successfully secured their spots in the Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. All four teams enjoyed a phenomenal outing in their respective groups in Round 3, with only the top four booking a ticket in the Quarterfinals.

Team Soul and Revenant Esports competed in Group 5, while XSpark and Numen Gaming battled it out in Group 9. Underdogs such as Bloodrose, BurnX, Team Mayavi, and LOC Esports also reached the Quarterfinals, which will begin on September 21.

Team Soul, Revenant, XSpark, and Numen's performance in BGIS Round 3

Fan-favorite Team Soul delivered a remarkable performance in Round 3, securing the top spot in the overall standings of Group 5. Despite not registering any Chicken Dinners, they accumulated an impressive tally of 94 points, thanks to an astounding 54 eliminations. Team Soul led the pack with the most eliminations in BGIS and became the only team to surpass the 50-point mark in frag points.

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, displayed impressive versatility and secured the second position in the rankings with a total of 91 points. They clinched two out of six matches thanks to 44 eliminations. Furthermore, their outstanding 18-kill Chicken Dinner during the Vikendi match boosted them by an additional 33 points.

Despite their average performance in a few games, the star lineup occupied the second spot in their group. BurnX and Bloodrose were the other two teams that entered the Quarterfinals from this group.

In the fiercely competitive Group 9, Team XSpark exhibited a ruthless performance by claiming victories in three of their six matches. Their remarkable outing allowed them to surpass the 100-point milestone, establishing a substantial 35-point lead over the closest contender. Their overall tally stood at an impressive 132 points.

Numen Gaming, a team plagued by inconsistency in recent months, delivered a commendable performance during this stage, accumulating 89 points to secure their spot in the next round. Despite not grabbing any chicken dinners, their relentless drive pushed them into the third position. Meanwhile, Team Mayavi stood second with 97 points, earning themselves a place in the BGIS Quarterfinals.