BGIS 2023 Semifinals: All 32 qualified teams, dates, and format revealed 

With the conclusion of the Losers Bracket on October 1, all 32 teams have been confirmed for the BGIS 2023 Semifinals. This stage will include the 16 top squads from the Quarterfinals (Round 4) and the Losers Bracket. The teams will be seeded equally into four groups and engage each other in a Round Robin format.

The BGIS Semifinals will run over four days from October 4 to 7, with six games each day. Only the best 16 performers from the overall points table will progress to the prestigious Grand Finals.

These 32 teams have reached this stage after exhibiting their top-notch performance in previous phases. The Quarterfinals were played from September 21 to 24, while the Losers Bracket took place from September 28 to October 1.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Semifinals

From Quarterfinals

Here are the top 16 lineups of the Quarterfinals that earned a spot in this stage

Team Soul TWM Gaming Night Owls WSB Gaming Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports Team Insane Growing Strong OR Esports Titan FTW Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Brave Esports 4 Aggressive Man

From Losers Bracket

The BGIS LB featured a total of 64 participants, out of which only the top 16 teams have gained a seat in the Semifinals.

Team Mayavi Midwave Esports Numen Gaming Nest Esports Big Brother Esports Team Systummm Medal Esports Lucknow Giants Revenant Esports Team Empire Trouble Makerz CS Esports Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports Mici Esports

The Quarterfinals witnessed Team Soul exhibit a phenomenal performance in its group and look confident throughout their matches. Blind Esports yet again displayed its superiority in this round by emerging as the top performer in its group.

Aadi-led Team Insane continued its phenomenal run in the Quarterfinals and will focus on maintaining its tide in the Semifinals. Marcos Gaming, led by Aladin, came out on top in its group of the previous phase.

In the Losers Bracket, Team Mayavi and Midwave Esports had a mind-blowing showcasing in Group A. Big Brother Esports attracted everyone with nerve-wracking performances in Group B. Medal and Lucknow Giants had a decent run in this group, too.

Revenant Esports bounced back in the BGIS Losers Bracket and captured a dominant position in Group C. Team XSpark had a slow beginning in Group D but returned to aggressive mode in the last three matches and captured first place there. Enigma Gaming also looked impressive in this phase.