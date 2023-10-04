BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The opening day of the BGIS 2023 Semifinal ended with Gladiators Esports capturing the prime spot with 66 points. Revenant Esports (50) and Growing Strong (47) were also consistent, taking second and third places respectively. Team XSpark and Blind Esports claimed 26 points each after their three games. Gods Reign and Marcos took 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Team Soul had a slow beginning as they occupied 26th position with 11 points. Two experienced squads, Numen and Enigma Gaming, struggled in all their three encounters as they were the bottom two in the overall standings.

BGIS Semifinals Day 1 results

Day 1 scoreboard of Semifinals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C

The opening game witnessed two underdog teams, Glitchx Reborn and Titan FTW, impress fans with their performance. Glitchx bagged a fantastic 27-point victory, while Titan grabbed 21 points. Marcos Gaming and Team XSpark too had a good game, claiming 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Gladiators Esports found their natural momentum in their first battle by ensuring a 24-kill Chicken Dinner to their name. CS Esports went on to contest aggressively and snatched 23 points. Trouble Makerz and Big Brother managed 15 points each, while Medal Esports collected 14 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Big Brother Esports was unbeaten in the third encounter as they notched up a fine 24-point Chicken Dinner. Gladiators Esports yet again displayed a nice show to add 21 points to their account.

Blind Esports (15), Glitchx (11), and Medal (10) played well in this battle. Team Soul scored only five points in their second game of the BGIS Semifinals.

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group A and D

TWM Gaming secured a fabulous 26-point victory in the fourth match. It was the third consecutive game for Gladiator Esports, where they exhibited their spectacular run and picked up 21 points. Mici took 16 points, while Gods Reign and Autobotz clinched 12 points each.

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and D

Revenant Esports took control of the fifth encounter held in Miramar. They clinched the Chicken Dinner with 26 points, including 11 frags. OR Esports also had a magnificent run and gained 25 points in BGIS.

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

Night Owls conquered the last game of the BGIS Semifinal Day 1 with 22 points. Growing Strong took 24 points, while Revenant yet again contested well to gain 16 points. Team Systummm managed 14 points there.