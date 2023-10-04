BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, overall standings, and more

Team Soul has conquered the BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 in an emphatic fashion, beating their closest rival by a margin of 27 points. The crowd favourite club achieved a total of 160 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. The Omega-led lineup claimed the winning prize of six lakhs INR.

Goblin from Team Soul was named the MVP of the event and got ₹40K in prize money.

Team Soul was in second position on October 2 after the first six matches, but they remained consistent in their remaining six encounters on October 3.

They grabbed 73 eliminations there, the most by any squad in the Grand Finals. With this magnificent performance, the roster gained confidence right before their BGIS Semifinals matches.

BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 Grand Finals overview

Prize pool distribution

The competition featured a total prize pool of ₹15 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution;

Winner - Team Soul - ₹6 lakh First runner-up - Team Blind - ₹3 lakh Second runner-up - WSB - ₹1.5 lakh Fouth Place - XSpark - ₹40,000 Fifth Place - GodLike - ₹40,000 Sixth Place - OR - ₹40,000 Seventh Place - Gujarat Tigers - ₹20,000 Eighth Place - Orangutan - ₹20,000 Ninth Place - Team Frosty - ₹20,000 Tenth Place - Enigma - ₹20,000 MVP - Goblin - ₹40,000 Fan Favourite Player - Goblin - ₹40,000 Top Fragger - Goblin - ₹40,000 Team With Most Finishes - Team Soul - ₹40,000 Fan Favourite Team - Team Soul - ₹40,000

Top nine squads of Battle For Revolution Finals (Image via Glazer Games)

Blind Esports stumbled a bit in the second day due to which they slipped to second with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led side ensured the runner-up prize of rupees three lakh. WSB Gaming achieved third spot with 124 points after delivering a mesmerising performance throughout their 12 encounters.

Team XSpark displayed an outstanding improvement on Day 2 and ranked fourth with 110 points in the BGMI event. GodLike Esports had a consistent showing on both days and remained in fifth position with 98 points, including 51 kills.

OR Esports was in sixth with 91 points without getting any Chicken Dinners. While Gujarat Tigers posted 85 points on the leaderboard with the help of two Chicken Dinners.

Gladiators ranked 16th in Grand Finals (Image via Glazer Games)

Orangutan Gaming could not replicate their opening day performance in their last six matches and dropped to eighth place with 84 points. Team Frosty, an underdog unit, had an impressive run as they concluded the BGMI event in ninth place. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, failed to up their performance and came 10th in the overall table.

Team 8Bit and Lucknow Giants had a modest showing with grabbing 12th and 13th positions, respectively. Numen, Gladiators Esports, and Revenant, some of the most experienced BGMI squads, fathered completely in the Grand Finals. Chemin and Global Esports were in 17th and 18th positions.