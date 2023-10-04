BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 1: Teams, groups, match schedule, and more 

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Semifinals will be played on October 4, 2023. Four groups of eight teams each will start their campaign on the day. This round is scheduled for four days, during which 24 matches will be played to determine the top 16 finalists. Each participant's goal will be to reach the Grand Finals, which boasts a prize pool of ₹2 crore.

This article takes a look at the teams, groups, and map schedule for Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semifinals.

BGIS 2023 Semifinals groups and teams

Here are the four groups that will battle each other in a round-robin format on Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Semifinals:

Group A

Team Soul Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports 4 Aggressive Man Big Brother Esports Medal Esports Trouble Makerz Mici Esports

Group B

Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Marcos Gaming Brave Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Lucknow Giants Nest Esports

Group C

Team Insane Night Owls WSB Gaming Titan FTW Midwave Esports Team Empire CS Esports Numen Gaming

Group D

Growing Storm TWM Gaming OR Esports Gods Reign Revenant Team Systummm Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports

Day 1 BGIS Semifinals map schedule

The opening match of the BGIS Semifinals Day 1 will be conducted at 1:30 pm. The final match of the day will be held at 5:16 pm. Here is the schedule for Day 1.

Match 1 - 1:30 pm

Match 2 - 2:15 pm

Match 3 - 3 pm

Match 4 - 3:45 pm

Match 5 - 4:32 pm

Match 6 - 5:16 pm

Team overview

Teams like Soul, Blind, Gladiators, and Gods Reign have been in outstanding form in the last few weeks.

Team Soul won two back-to-back third-party tournaments recently. The Omega-led crew will aim to start the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semifinals on a high note.

Team XSpark had a thrilling run in the Losers Bracket. Their star players, Pukar, Sarang, and Aditya, have been impressive in the previous stages of the event. Big Brother, Team Mayavi, and Revenant also put in top-tier performances in this phase.

Team Mayavi, CS Esports, Brave, Team Empire, and many inexperienced squads have done a great job in the initial stages of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. These teams could surprise their more seasoned opponents in the semifinals.