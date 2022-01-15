BGIS Grand Finals day 3: Timings, map order, and more

The penultimate day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Grand Finals will commence today. Each of the sixteen finalists is giving it their all, and it is evident from the 12 matches they've played so far.

With only 12 games left, the last two days of the finals will be more competitive than ever. The winner, along with a trophy and 50 lakhs INR in prizemoney, will also advance to PMGC 2021.

Map schedule and timings for BGIS Grand Finals Day 3

The match order for the third day will also follow the same pattern as the previous two days, with the first match being in Erangel followed by Miramar. All the games will be played in Hardcore Mode and Third-Person Perspective (TPP). All players are playing on Iqoo 7 Legend Smartphone to eliminate any undue advantage.

Match 1: Erangel- 5:45 PM IST

Match 2: Miramar- 6:35 PM IST

Match 3: Erangel- 7:25 PM IST

Match 4: Sanhok-8:15 pm IST

Match 5: Miramar- 9:10 PM IST

Match 6: Erangel- 10:00 PM IST

Readers can log into the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel to watch the matches at 5:00 PM IST. Participate in the viewer giveaway to win exclusive merchandise.

BGIS Finals Day 2 summary

Team XO delivered a brilliant gameplay display, climbing four places to the first spot. Their late-zone rotation clubbed with good gun skills helped them achieve this feat. TSM's consistency helped them climb to second place, while Reckoning Esports jumped a whopping six places to finish in the top three.

It was a terrible second day for GodLike Esports as they only gained 20 points from six matches, which dropped them to fifth. Fan-favorite Team XSpark had a mediocre day as they could only climb two places to 12th rank.

At the end of the day, Reckoning Esports Maxy replaced Godlike Neyoo as the top fragger with 25 eliminations.

The third day of the BGIS finals could be the deciding day, and all teams will aim to improve their standing.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha