BGIS Quarter-Finals day 2 group 2: Overall standings, top 6 teams qualify for Semi-Finals

The second day of the Quarter-finals of BGIS 2021 is over. The top sixteen quarterfinalists battled in six matches to determine who'd advance to the Semi-finals.

At the end of the day, Reckoning Esports topped the Group 2 overall points table with 46 kills and 100 points. Team Chicken Rushers played passively and relied on placement points to secure second place with 18 kills and 62 points.

247 Gaming surprised everyone by grabbing third place with 61 points. Fan-favorite Team XO didn't procure any chicken dinner but snatched fourth spot.

It was not a good day for Force One and Nigma Galaxy as they finished in 10th and 12th place respectively. Both teams are out of the tournament.

These are the qualified teams for the BGIS Semi-finals:

Reckoning Esports Team Chicken Rushers 247 Gaming Team XO UDOG India The Supari Gang

Overall standings of BGIS Group 2 Quarterfinals

Reckoning Esports claimed the first match of the day in Erangel with 11 kills. 2OP Officials also played well but had to settle for second place with 11 eliminations of their own. Team XO was eliminated early but managed to grab server frags.

Reckoning Esports also won its second match of the day, playing on the desert map of Miramar. The team posted 11 eliminations to clinch their spot. After a resolute display, Maxy secured his accolade as the MVP. Big Brother Esports(EZ4) showed enough aggression to secure second place with 14 kills.

Nigma Galaxy finished 12th in BGIS Quarterfinals

Posting 16 eliminations, UDOG India used their great rotation to win the third match on Erangel. Meanwhile, Team XO played cautiously to take second place with seven frags. Udog's Fearless took the MVP award for his six frags.

The fourth match of the day was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok. Team Chicken Rushers clinched victory after accumulating six frags. Udog India once again showed impressive resolve and grabbed seven frags of their own. However, this marked another terrible display from Force One.

Playing the fourth match on Miramar, 247 Gaming went all out and posted 16 eliminations. Meanwhile, Force One finally showed stepped up to the plate and grabbed 10 kill points.

The sixth was won by The Supari Gang with 11 kills. They had the zone and number advantage at the end which helped them eliminate Team XO and Reckoning Esports.

