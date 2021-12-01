BGMI pro Smokie joins Nigma Galaxy ahead of BGIS 2021

One of the largest BGMI tournaments, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is drawing closer with each passing day. With a prize pool of one crore INR, esports organizations in the country are looking to get their rosters straight and are trying to establish the best playing four that they can.

Nigma Galaxy signs BGMI Star Smokie

In recent news, UAE based organization Nigma Galaxy (NGX) has signed Veteran IGL Smokie. Announcing the news on their social media platforms, NGX India stated that they were super excited to welcome another star to their roster.

Smokie is one of the oldest and most experienced players in PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports. Competing since 2018, Smokie has won many major and minor tournaments and has the experience of competing in 3 global events as well.

Smokie and his competitive journey

Smokie has been part of multiple major Indian esports organizations across a span of 3 years, some of which include GodLike Esports, Team Insidious, and ForceOne Legstump Esports. As part of Team INS in 2019, Smokie played an instrumental role in leading his team to a third-place finish in PMIT 2019 and fourth place finish in PMCO: Fall Split 2019 qualifying for the PMCO: Fall Split Global Finals 2019 Prelims.

In 2020 Smokie joined GodLike Esports where he led the squad to many minor tournament victories. The squad under his reign also went on to win the Gamers without Borders: Asia 2020 tournament. He and his squadmates secured third place in the South Asian Pro League, successfully qualifying for the prestigious PUBG Mobile World League: 2020.

After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India and the eventual release of BGMI, Smokie joined Force One LegStump Esports. Although he didn't find much success with the team, his fragging power was one to be reckoned with.

Smokie may prove to be an excellent addition to the Nigma Galaxy squad who are currently undergoing a revamp after the recent departure of their former IGL Seervi and Assaulter Skrillz. Smokie, along with MJ and Ted, will look to grind out the upcoming BGMI scrims and put forth a statement in BGIS 2021.

It would be intriguing to see how the squad performs given the level of competition currently in the BGMI scene.

Edited by Danyal Arabi