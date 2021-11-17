BGMI 1.7 update expected release date in India

Popular battle royale game BGMI will soon get the much-awaited 1.7 update. It will be influential in tweaking several aspects of the game, fixing bugs, and improving the gameplay.

Gamers patiently wait for BGMI updates as Krafton always has some new aspects to offer. Needless to state, the 1.7 update will also be the same, and they are looking forward to a new game mode.

With all the hype growing around the title, players are eager to find out the release dates of the BGMI 1.7 update. Since the developers have already teased it and the features that will be added, users can expect the update to be out soon.

BGMI 1.7 update: Release date and patch notes

Release date

Krafton Inc. has decided to keep gamers guessing regarding the release date of the BGMI 1.7 update. The official post from the developers teases the arrival of the update without mentioning any date, only revealing that it will arrive in November.

With almost two weeks left before November ends, the absence of a particular release date has bugged users for a while.

Krafton revealed the news for the 1.7 update through their social media sites on 15 November. It is improbable that the developers will keep players waiting for the new additions for long.

Fans can expect the update to arrive on 19 November.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Which champion do you most want to be in the Mirror World? 🤔



pubgmobile.live/arcane



@leagueoflegends



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMXARCANE #ARCANE PUBG MOBILE x ARCANE is available now, login to discover the shocking ⚙️Hextech Power that has consumed Erangel 😮Which champion do you most want to be in the Mirror World? 🤔 @riotgames @leagueoflegends @arcaneshow PUBG MOBILE x ARCANE is available now, login to discover the shocking ⚙️Hextech Power that has consumed Erangel 😮 Which champion do you most want to be in the Mirror World? 🤔 pubgmobile.live/arcane@riotgames @leagueoflegends @arcaneshow#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMXARCANE #ARCANE https://t.co/olDCIDWCSp

PUBG Mobile recently received an update as well. It should be pointed out that it was released within a couple of days following the official announcement. Therefore, gamers can be sure that the BGMI 1.7 update is very near.

Patch notes

The BGMI 1.7 update will release some of the most exciting features to the battle royale game. The patch notes reveal the exquisite details about the content updates that will feature in the game following the update.

Gamers will get two Classic Crate coupons upon updating the game to the latest version. The developers are also rolling out a new game mode called Mirror World, inspired by the popular game League of Legends.

Players will be transported to the Mirror World from Erangel to take up their favorite characters from among Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn. In the Mirror World, they will need to defeat Arcane monsters, and once it is over, users will return to the original map.

A first look at the upcoming Mirror Island in BGMI 1.7 (Image via YouTube)

Gamers can also purchase weapons and other items from the Trade Terminal with the help of Hextech Crystals. This item will spawn on the island so they can collect and add it to their accounts.

Apart from these amazing additions, Krafton will also bring the Piggyback feature for players to carry their knocked-down teammates to safety.

