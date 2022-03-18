BGMI 1.9 update expected APK size for Android and iOS

The BGMI 1.9 update is scheduled to be released today, March 18, 2022. The global version of PUBG Mobile received the 1.9 update on March 16, 2022, and it introduced quite a few exciting features revolving around the game’s fourth anniversary.

Similar content is expected to be rolled out in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and players are quite excited to try it out. As part of Holi celebrations, mobile gamers can also look forward to Holi-themed accessories and in-game items.

BGMI 1.9 update APK file size for both the platforms

Since the 1.9 update is the second major Battlegrounds Mobile India update of 2022, mobile gamers have to keep a significant amount of space free on their Android and iOS devices. To download the update successfully, players can have a look at this guide.

The APK file size of the update on Android and iOS devices is as follows:

Android: 749 MB

749 MB iOS: 1.88 GB

Note: The above sizes are estimated depending on the actual update size of PUBG Mobile’s 1.9 update. There might be slight variations depending on the exact features that might be introduced.

BGMI 1.9 update arrival time

The update's arrival will differ based on the Android and iOS devices that players use. Mobile gamers can expect to download it from the Apple App Store a bit late, compared to Android device owners. The exact time of arrival is given below:

Android: 5:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST

5:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST iOS: 4 PM IST

BGMI 1.9 update: Exciting features

Here are some of the exciting features in the latest update:

Introduction of Holi Dhamaka theme mode in Erangel and Livik.

Two sky islands have been introduced – one Egypt-themed and the other winter-themed ice castle.

Players can use bicycles to travel around the map.

Mobile gamers can acquire crates from Rainbow Plaza and Camp that appear around Erangel.

A new racing track has been added to the Playground where mobile gamers can challenge their friends to a racing competition.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha