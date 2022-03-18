BGMI 1.9 update: Release time in India and how to download

Krafton has officially announced the release date of its much-awaited 1.9 version of BGMI. The new update has many new features like the new Bicycle, Sky Island modes, and other necessary in-game improvements.

Players can head to their respective app stores to download the latest update. The release time depends on their device as there is a different release time for Android and iOS users.

BGMI 1.9 update release time in India

Krafton has officially announced the release time of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.9 update for both Android and iOS users. The former will be able to download the update from 5.30 am IST to 6.30 pm IST on 18 March.

However, iOS gamers will have to wait until 4 pm IST to get the update on their devices.

How to download BGMI 1.9 update

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.9 update:

Open the smartphone and head to either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store as per your device. In the Search bar, type Battlegrounds Mobile India. Click on the Battlegrounds Mobile India icon to see whether the update is available. For users who can see the update, tap on the update icon. Upon successful installation, they can give appropriate permissions to the title and enjoy all the new 1.9 update features in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Top features of BGMI 1.9 update

1) Cheer Park is now the Playground

In the new 1.9 update, the developers have revamped the Cheer Park section as the Playground. Gamers can do more things in this section of the game, including a new shooting arena for better aim practice and a race track for driving practice.

2) New Sky Island mode

The latest update also features a new mode called Holi Dhamaka mode. Users will be able to land on any of the two floating islands on the classic maps.

The islands are called Sky Island, and one of them imitates the Egypt-like pyramids, while the other comes with an ice-based castle.

3) New improvements to Arena mode

The new 1.9 update in BGMI has lots of changes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The developers have made lots of improvements to the Arena mode. The footsteps and enemy sound mechanisms have been improved, helping players have a much more enhanced battle royale experience.

Edited by Ravi Iyer